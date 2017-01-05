 
Local IT Provider has Record Year

i.t.NOW, a Utah IT support and managed services company, recently concluded its most successful year ever since the company's creation in 2005.
 
 
SANDY, Utah - Jan. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- i.t.NOW, a Utah IT support and managed services company, recently concluded its most successful year ever since the company's creation in 2005.  i.t.NOW added 10 staff members and hundreds of machines to its management services, bringing the total to close to 5000 machines under management.

While experiencing significant growth the company was able to deliver the best client response times in the history of the organization, meeting their SLA resolution times 98.2% of the time across more than 20,000 helpdesk tickets over 2016.  They also maintained a client satisfaction rating of 97.6%, which is remarkable for the IT industry.

"2016 was an amazing year for us as a company.  Even in a recovering economy we were able to sustain significant growth and hire additional headcount.  I'm exceptionally proud of the exceptional service our team has been able to deliver to our clients this year," said i.t.NOW Founder Phil Robinson.

Robinson added, "2017 has an exciting outlook as well.  We're projecting a rate of growth at least twice what we experienced in 2016.  We've added additional sales force to assist with the load, and are actively hiring support staff to handle the additional projected growth."

i.t.NOW's VP of Sales and Marketing Mike Herrington was also recently nominated for a Small Businessman of the Year Award by the local Sandy Chamber of Commerce.  These awards seek to recognize outstanding business and community leaders.  The nominees were selected by a committee of business leaders and the winners in each category will be selected by votes from their peers.  The winner will be announced at the 2017 Peak Awards on February 16th.

For more information on i.t.NOW and its Salt Lake City IT support services, visit http://itnow.net.

