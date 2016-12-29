News By Tag
* LGBT
* App
* Tour
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
AARP Colorado Launches LGBT Audio Tour on Geotourist App
Community Members Will Learn About Denver's LGBT History Right on Their Smartphones
The tour celebrates the diversity and history of the LGBT community in the Capitol Hill neighborhood and visits points of interest along Colfax Avenue. The 10-point tour includes Cheesman Park, the site of Denver's first Pride celebration;
To access AARP Colorado's LGBT history tour users can download the Geotourist app for free on iTunes and Google Play app stores. The GPS-led app will guide users from site-to-site, while playing the audio of each site's history. Pictures will help users identify the sites. Users will be able to take the tour at their own pace and time.
Tour info is available at: http://geotourist.com/
About AARP
AARP is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization, with a membership of nearly 38 million that helps people turn their goals and dreams into 'Real Possibilities' by changing the way America defines aging. With staffed offices in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, AARP works to strengthen communities and promote the issues that matter most to families such as healthcare security, financial security and personal fulfillment. AARP also advocates for individuals in the marketplace by selecting products and services of high quality and value to carry the AARP name. As a trusted source for news and information, AARP produces the world's largest circulation magazine, AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin. AARP does not endorse candidates for public office or make contributions to political campaigns or candidates.
Connect with AARP
Web: www.aarp.org
Facebook: facebook.com/
Twitter: @aarp
Media Contact:
Angela Cortez
Associate State Director Communications, AARP Colorado
303.764.5988
acortez@aarp.org
AARP Media Relations Office
202.434.2560
media@aarp.org
Facebook: AARP Media Relations
Twitter: @aarpmedia
About Geotourist
Geotourist is your personal tour guide for the world's top travel attractions, architectural landmarks, historical sites and beyond. With GPS functionality easily access audio guided tours in multiple languages right on your smartphone. Learn about history, art and architecture through audio tours curated by leading cultural organizations and subject matter experts. Create your own tours, post photos and share your experiences.
Connect with Geotourist
Web: geotourist.com/
Facebook: facebook.com/
Twitter: @geo_tourist
Instagram: @geo_tourist
Media Contact
Alp Gursoy
Marketing and PR Consultant for Geotourist
323.317.2319
alp@futureborne.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse