AARP Colorado Launches LGBT Audio Tour on Geotourist App

Community Members Will Learn About Denver's LGBT History Right on Their Smartphones

GLBT Community Center of Colorado

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tags:

• LGBT

• App

• Tour Industry:

• Travel Location:

• Denver - Colorado - US Subject:

• Projects

Media Contact

Alp Gursoy

Marketing and PR Consultant for Geotourist

323.317.2319

alp@futureborne.com Alp GursoyMarketing and PR Consultant for Geotourist323.317.2319

End

-- AARP Colorado has announced the launch of a new audio tour on the Geotourist smartphone app for older lesbian, gay, bi-sexual, and transgender (LGBT) Americans. The audio tour, produced in collaboration with Denver Walking Tours and the GLBT Community Center of Colorado, willguide locals and visitors through Denver's LGBT landmarks right on their smartphones.The tour celebrates the diversity and history of the LGBT community in the Capitol Hill neighborhood and visits points of interest along Colfax Avenue. The 10-point tour includes Cheesman Park, the site of Denver's first Pride celebration;Charlie's, that hosted the Colorado Gay Rodeo Association;and Smiley's Laundromat, a community landmark which generated intense debate about historic preservation and community identity.To access AARP Colorado's LGBT history tour users can download the Geotourist app for free on iTunes and Google Play app stores. The GPS-led app will guide users from site-to-site, while playing the audio of each site's history. Pictures will help users identify the sites. Users will be able to take the tour at their own pace and time.Tour info is available at: http://geotourist.com/ news/2016/12/ 29/aarp-co-lgbt- tour/ AARP is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization, with a membership of nearly 38 million that helps people turn their goals and dreams into 'Real Possibilities' by changing the way America defines aging. With staffed offices in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, AARP works to strengthen communities and promote the issues that matter most to families such as healthcare security, financial security and personal fulfillment. AARP also advocates for individuals in the marketplace by selecting products and services of high quality and value to carry the AARP name. As a trusted source for news and information, AARP produces the world's largest circulation magazine, AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin. AARP does not endorse candidates for public office or make contributions to political campaigns or candidates.Web: www.aarp.orgFacebook: facebook.com/AARPTwitter: @aarpMedia Contact:Angela CortezAssociate State Director Communications, AARP Colorado303.764.5988acortez@aarp.orgAARP Media Relations Office202.434.2560media@aarp.orgFacebook: AARP Media RelationsTwitter: @aarpmediaGeotourist is your personal tour guide for the world's top travel attractions, architectural landmarks, historical sites and beyond. With GPS functionality easily access audio guided tours in multiple languages right on your smartphone. Learn about history, art and architecture through audio tours curated by leading cultural organizations and subject matter experts. Create your own tours, post photos and share your experiences.Web: geotourist.com/newsFacebook: facebook.com/geotouristappTwitter: @geo_touristInstagram: @geo_tourist