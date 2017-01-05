Edu Alliance Names North America Advisory Council

Contact

-- Edu Alliance a international higher education consulting firm with offices in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates and Bloomington, Indiana, United States of America announces the formation of a Advisory Council for North AmericaThe nine founding members are:• Dr. Roger G. Brown: Chancellor Emeritus of the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga (UTC• Dr. Denise Gifford: Dean Of Students and Associate Provost for Widener University in Pennsylvania, was first woman Dean of Students Zayed University, UAE and past Vice President for Student Affairs the University of Louisville• Dr. Steve Jones: past Chancellor of the University of Alaska Fairbanks, President of Urbana University, and Antioch University New England• Dr. Allen Meadors: Chancellor Emeritus University of North Carolina-Pembroke, and served as Executive Director for Higher Education for the Ministry of Higher Education in the United Arab Emirates• Jay Noren, M.D.: Past President Wayne State University, Founding Provost Khalifa University & currently Founding Director Executive Master of Healthcare Administration Program, University of Illinois-Chicago College of Medicine and School of Public Health• Marci Powell: President/CEO of Marci Powell & Associates, former Global Director for Education at Polycom and past President United States Distance Learning Association• Kenneth Salomon: Chair of the Thompson Coburn Lobbying & Policy Group. member of the United States Olympic Ethics Committee• Dr. Pamela Shay: Senior Vice President Accreditation & Institutional Effectiveness for Franklin University, Columbus, Ohio• Judyth Wier: past Vice President for Institutional Advancement at Cottey College in Missouri, and Chief Fundraising Officer for the University of New Orleans,Dean E. Hoke, Co-Founder of Edu Alliance and North America Managing Director stated, "2017 will be a time of significant change in higher education. There will be new challenges in international education, fundraising, accreditation, regulatory issues, and online learning. Edu Alliance and its Advisory Council members have significant experience in a variety of areas in the US and the international higher education community. They are true practitioners who provide Edu Alliance and its clients a wealth of experience."Edu Alliance office in Bloomington, Indiana will be officially open January 16th and Mr. Hoke will be coming to the United States to personally meet with higher education institutions, and state associations for colleges and universities in the south and midwest from mid January – March 2017.