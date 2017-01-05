News By Tag
Why hire SEO friendly and Responsive web development firm?
With people in huge numbers searching for crucial information from mobile phones and tablets, SEO can be impacted upon by having great responsive Web Design and Web Development
With people in huge numbers searching for crucial information from mobile phones and tablets, SEO can be impacted upon by having great responsive Web Design and Web Development. For affecting SEO positively, the site needs to have all the necessary elements of responsive design.
Looking at the benefits is likely to help the entrepreneur to know why hiring such companies can be crucial for their online business.
Enhances LOC SEO Ranking: In case, local keywords responsive site design is being targeted, then it is likely to enhance the site's local search visibility. With increased mobile phone user numbers trying to seek local business directions, the responsive design can assist Google to identify that the site does deserve a higher position within the local search results. But, if the web page is seen not to be mobile friendly, then the site is sure to get poor user experience, thereby leading towards higher bounce rates, affecting negatively position of the website in the search results.
Eliminating duplicate content: Site owners developing separate website version for the mobile phone tend to replicate original content from main site to mobile version, which leads towards duplication of content, thereby decreasing mobile site credibility in the search engines. The reputed development firm would build a responsive Content Management System that can eliminate the challenges of duplicate contents.
Diminishing SEO investment: Single URL is present for responsive web design for both mobile and desktop users, thereby making it much easier for the search engines to crawl through the content and URL's effortlessly. All desktop based onsite efforts would be applicable on the mobile versions which include SEO friendly contents, internal linking structure and Meta tags. Also, link building efforts are to be maintained equally for both mobile and desktop versions using responsive design.
Saving precious money: Entrepreneurs can save a good amount of money and time on responsive website design. Additional costs can be saved on mobile development maintenance and support.
Besides the above, the reputed web development firm can assist in enhancing conversion rates and to stay ahead of the competitors. http://www.indapoint.com/
