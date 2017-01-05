LPU won AIU's North Zone Championship Once Again

•Lifted 32nd Overall Championship Trophy from toughest competition held among 30 universities of North India •LPU once again beat 3 times national and 17 times zonal winner GNDU Amritsar

-- Lovely Professional University lifted overall championship trophy of North Zone Youth Festival consecutively second time. This 32zonal event was held by Association of Indian Universities (AIU) at CSJM University of Kanpur. Proving supremacy once again, LPU students clinched championship trophy from toughest competition held among 30 universities of North India. LPU beat 3 times national and 17 times zonal winner Guru Nanak Dev University Amritsar, which has to remain satisfied at second position to LPU once again. Last year, too, LPU had won 31overall championship trophy over GNDU Amritsar. The mega event was sponsored by Ministry of Youth Welfare & Sports, Government of India. Considered as the biggest zonal event for assuring further national participation, LPU students will now compete for 11 categories in National Unifest to be held at Kolhapur (Maharashtra)in February 2017. After winning national competitions, LPU students will further participate in 10th South Asian Universities Festival (SAUFEST) to be held at Indore (Madhya Pradesh) in March 2017.Along with theatre championship trophy, LPU students won 11 medals in the categories of music, theatre, fine arts & literary events. LPU contingent of 40 students won medals for folk orchestra, mimicry, mime, skit, elocution, installation, poster-making, classical solo singing, Indian solo singing, western group song and classical dance. During 25 competitions of the fest, participating students from Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand displayed exuberant cultural heritage of India.Congratulating the winning students, LPU Chancellor Mr Ashok Mittal said: "Hard working students have once again made us all proud at LPU. I wish them all success in their future participations at national and even International level also. I am happy to share that LPU students are continuously excelling others in each and every field- be it that of research, placements, academics, sports, cultural or any other activity." Continuing Mr Mittal shared: "At LPU, our students are prepared as all-rounder throughout the year so that they may not lag behind in any way. It is always hard to believe that the students of hard professional programs including pharmacy, mechanical engineering or so can devote their time so judiciously that they come out with brilliant colours in whatever task they undertake. I want to re-affirm them that when success comes, it wants us to be more firm to excel over our present achievements. So, start aiming the next target right from now."Some of the winner students Bhavana Pandey of CSE Program, Naina & Rahul of MBA Program shared: "When the name of LPU was announced as overall championship trophy winner, all of us got jubilant and ran dancing and on drum beats to lift the prestigious trophy over our heads. Deep emotions had made us to shed some tears also out of excitement and untold joys. We are thankful to our mentors at LPU who make us to practice throughout the year so that we may always be winners in the fields of our choice. No doubt, it is a tough job to give proper time for academics and cultural activities side by side, but at LPU we are always guided to live up to our passions and excel others."