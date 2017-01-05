News By Tag
GiGi's Playhouse Announces Expansion Plans for Adult Programming
Gigi's Playhouse Phoenix, a Down syndrome achievement center, is announcing today its plans to expand the Playhouse to include GiGi University and GiGi Studio Café geared toward adult participants.
GIGI'S PLAYHOUSE PHOENIX ANNOUNCES EXPANSION PLANS FOR ADULT PROGRAMMING
Scottsdale, Ariz. - Gigi's Playhouse Phoenix, a Down syndrome achievement center, is announcing today its plans to expand the Playhouse to include GiGi University and GiGi Studio Café geared toward adult participants. From 5-7pm at GiGi's Playhouse Phoenix on Shea Blvd., Candelaria Design Associates along with Earth and Images will unveil their beautiful vision for this new space.
Launched in 2013 by the first GiGi's Playhouse in Hoffman Estates, IL, GiGi U is an innovative skills and communication development program for adults with Down syndrome that focuses on building self-confidence, health and wellness, pre-professional skills, personal interests and lasting friendships. "GiGi's Playhouse Phoenix is one of 31 playhouses. Four of our network playhouses have launched these adult programs with great success, and we are so excited to be the premiere western location," said Jennifer Gage, founder of GiGi's Playhouse Phoenix. "GiGi U was purposely designed to motivate and train adults with Down syndrome to achieve their highest potential and its offered to participants and their families at no cost like all other Playhouse programs," Gage explained.
GiGi U is the only Playhouse program that is application and interview-based, meaning applicants must pass a minimum criterion for acceptance into the program. Graduates from the University are invited to apply and interview for an internship at the new in-house café - GiGi Studio Café, which is still in the design phase. Once they have learned real-world skills, they will be placed in a job through GiGi's community partnerships with various local businesses. Gage, explained, "GiGi's University will address the very high 95% unemployment rate of adults with Down syndrome, not only by giving our participants purpose, but a place in the community to belong and share their many skills."
All media and those interested in supporting this build-out are invited to attend this event, January 11, 5-7pm at GiGi's Playhouse Phoenix, 9160 E. Shea Blvd Suite 103B, Scottsdale, AZ 85260.
About GiGi's Playhouse
Founded in 2003, GiGi's Playhouse is the only international network of Down syndrome achievement centers, changing lives through free programs for individuals of all ages. The organization makes a lifetime commitment to support and empower families from diagnosis to adulthood. GiGi's Playhouse also works to break down barriers and change the way the world sees people who are different, by promoting acceptance for all through the #GenerationG campaign. The goal is to have a GiGi's Playhouse in every state by 2021. The organization's national recognition is growing, with founder Nancy Gianni being named a 2016 CNN Hero. In October, she was featured on the national "Steve Harvey Show" as a "Game Changing Woman." GiGi's Playhouse survives completely on donor funds and is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt charitable organization.
