January 2017





January 2017
Log Home Builders Choice Sweepstakes Winner Declared by eLogHomes

Lucky Denise Cussins of Eldred, PA is the winner of the grand prize log cabin home material package, announced today by log home builder eLogHomes.
 
 
Log Cabin Kit - floor plans - New Castle log home cabin kit
Log Cabin Kit - floor plans - New Castle log home cabin kit
 
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. - Jan. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Designer, supplier, and national builder of premium log home kits, eLogHomes announces the 2016 Log Home Builders Choice sweepstakes winner as part of the 2016 national "Green Log Home Awareness" campaign which celebrates eLogHomes' commitment to operating green, building green, manufacturing green, and supporting green efforts with energy efficient homes as well as reforestation efforts for future homes. The Log Home Builders Choice Sweepstakes ran from the end of July through December 30th, 2016. Out of tens of thousands of entries, only one grand prize winner would be chosen. That day has finally arrived.

"We appreciate the time, effort, and consideration that each and every log home buyer puts into developing their log home plans with eLogHomes," said Karen Hill, director of marketing, eLogHomes. "Our homeowners count on us to cut every log with precision and use every piece of their logs, whether in their home or not, responsibly. If there are log remnants that can not be used in the log home kit being made, it will be used in some other green beneficial way as mulch, chips, or fuel." eLogHomes, thanks to an outstanding year made possible by the dedicated eLogHomes buyers and huge group of fans on Facebook (numbering right under 400 thousand followers to-date!), decided to give back some excitement and sponsor the Log Home Builders Choice Sweepstakes featuring a grand prize of a Sweetwater log home kit materials package. It is hard to beat being the winner of a log home package.

eLogHomes proudly announced today that Denise Cussins of Eldred, PA was selected by the 3rd party, professional sweepstakes administration company, CFA, LLC. Mrs. Hill contacted the winner with the good news, who was rightfully taken aback by the outstanding win! The entire eLogHomes family extended their heartfelt congratulations to Denise.

About eLogHomes

ElogHomes is one of the top national design, supply and build log home manufacturers, proudly Made in the U.S.A. The mission is to provide families with their dream log home by delivering a high-quality log home within their level of affordability.

Simply registering at http://www.eLogHomes.com provides extraordinary benefits including immediate access to hundreds of designs, online pricing, qualifying for current discounts and promotions, and getting a free Log Home Building Guide. Log Home Specialists can be reached nationwide: 888-675-3678 to find out more about personalized gifts for all 2017 spring and summer deliveries. Fans of log cabin kits will be pleased with the hundreds of log homes and models to peruse on the website and also enjoy the eLogHomes Facebook community where everyone shares design ideas, tips, designs, log home floor plans and more.

Log Home Specialists can be reached nationwide: 888-675-3678 to find out more about personalized gifts for all 2017 spring and summer deliveries. Fans of log cabin kits will be pleased with the hundreds of log homes and models to peruse on the website and also enjoy the eLogHomes Facebook community where everyone shares design ideas, tips, designs, log home floor plans and more. Everyone was surprised when the sweepstakes launched in 2016 with such a grand prize. Who knows what extraordinary surprises are in store for eLogHomes log home fans in 2017?

Karen Hill
252-231-2192
***@eloghomes.com
