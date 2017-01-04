 
January 2017
From Executive Producer Norman Reedus: Celebrity Photographer Patrick Hoelck 'An Interview' Ft Diane

 
LOS ANGELES - Jan. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Premiering today, An Interview With Patrick Hoelck follows Hollywood photographer and filmmaker PATRICK HOELCK as he captures intimate in-depth conversations and true-to-life moments with his celebrity guests while creating their portrait in real time.

Widely known for his directorial debut film, Mercy, Patrick Hoelck interviews, photographs and co-directs all six episodes of the season premiere. The season starts off with a full day in New York with Executive Producer Norman Reedus, and no subject is off limits as Hoelck jumps from life-changing experiences to playful bikes rides in the snow. Each following week will then continue to give viewers a free-spirited 6-10 minute snapshot of the featured guest leading up to their real time portrait.

An Interview With Patrick Hoelck - Presented By RAM

Season 1

Episode 1 NORMAN REEDUS (The Walking Dead)

Episode 2 DIANE KRUGER (Inglorious Bastards, National Treasure)

Episode 3 ZACHARY QUINTO (Star Trek, Snowden)

Episode 4 LIV TYLER (The Lord of The Rings, The Incredible Hulk)

Episode 5 PETER SARSGAARD (The Magnificent Seven, Jarhead)

Episode 6 PARKER POSEY (Search Party, Superman Returns)

An Interview With Patrick Hoelck launches on Tuesday January 10, 2017.

Stream the series with a new episode premiering weekly here: www.aninterview.tv

The series is Executive Produced by NORMAN REEDUS, JOSHUA EVAN GREENBERG, DYLAN MULICK along with Producers JASON BOWERS and REBEKAH RAE PECK.

www.aninterview.tv

#AnInterview  #RamRebel

PRESS CONTACT:

Jason Bowers

Producer

jason@wearefamous.com | 323.348.1237

8052018050
hello@elyagency.com
End
Source:We Are Famous
Jan 10, 2017 News



