From Executive Producer Norman Reedus: Celebrity Photographer Patrick Hoelck 'An Interview' Ft Diane
Widely known for his directorial debut film, Mercy, Patrick Hoelck interviews, photographs and co-directs all six episodes of the season premiere. The season starts off with a full day in New York with Executive Producer Norman Reedus, and no subject is off limits as Hoelck jumps from life-changing experiences to playful bikes rides in the snow. Each following week will then continue to give viewers a free-spirited 6-10 minute snapshot of the featured guest leading up to their real time portrait.
An Interview With Patrick Hoelck - Presented By RAM
Season 1
Episode 1 NORMAN REEDUS (The Walking Dead)
Episode 2 DIANE KRUGER (Inglorious Bastards, National Treasure)
Episode 3 ZACHARY QUINTO (Star Trek, Snowden)
Episode 4 LIV TYLER (The Lord of The Rings, The Incredible Hulk)
Episode 5 PETER SARSGAARD (The Magnificent Seven, Jarhead)
Episode 6 PARKER POSEY (Search Party, Superman Returns)
An Interview With Patrick Hoelck launches on Tuesday January 10, 2017.
Stream the series with a new episode premiering weekly here: www.aninterview.tv
The series is Executive Produced by NORMAN REEDUS, JOSHUA EVAN GREENBERG, DYLAN MULICK along with Producers JASON BOWERS and REBEKAH RAE PECK.
