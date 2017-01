From Executive Producer Norman Reedus: Celebrity Photographer Patrick Hoelck 'An Interview' Ft Diane

Media Contact

--Widely known for his directorial debut film, Mercy, Patrick Hoelck interviews, photographs and co-directs all six episodes of the season premiere. The season starts off with a full day in New York with Executive Producer Norman Reedus, and no subject is off limits as Hoelck jumps from life-changing experiences to playful bikes rides in the snow. Each following week will then continue to give viewers a free-spirited 6-10 minute snapshot of the featured guest leading up to their real time portrait.Season 1Episode 1 NORMAN REEDUS (The Walking Dead)Episode 2 DIANE KRUGER (Inglorious Bastards, National Treasure)Episode 3 ZACHARY QUINTO (Star Trek, Snowden)Episode 4 LIV TYLER (The Lord of The Rings, The Incredible Hulk)Episode 5 PETER SARSGAARD (The Magnificent Seven, Jarhead)Episode 6 PARKER POSEY (Search Party, Superman Returns)An Interview With Patrick Hoelck launches on Tuesday January 10, 2017.Stream the series with a new episode premiering weekly here: www.aninterview.tv The series is Executive Produced by NORMAN REEDUS, JOSHUA EVAN GREENBERG, DYLAN MULICK along with Producers JASON BOWERS and REBEKAH RAE PECK.www.aninterview.tv#AnInterview #RamRebelPRESS CONTACT:Jason BowersProducerjason@wearefamous.com | 323.348.1237