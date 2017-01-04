 
January 2017





One-of-A-Kind Team Building Activities in Singapore - Village Singapura

 
 
CLARK QUAY, Singapore - Jan. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Singapore - Never knew that team building in Singapore could include rescuing the Samsui Women or even getting the chance to be your very own Hawker Food Hero? Nobody knew either, until Village Singapura's discovery.

The Samsui Women who are a critical part of Singapore's history are lost in time! Somehow they have travelled to 2016 Singapore and would like to return back to the 1930s. To help them, participants are tasked to embark on an exhilarating journey to collect clues which will help gain access to a special time machine to allow the Samsui Women to return to where they belong!

In the other unique team bonding activity  , participants are on a quest to cure "Emptyism" (an epidemic outbreak where patients feel a strong sense of emptiness due to a lack of hawker food). Or so as the CEO of Village Singapura, Elton Lee says, "hawker food is an important part of our Singapore culture and we would like to incorporate that into our team building activities to enhance the unique Singapore flavour." Hence, in this quest, participants will transform into Hawker Food Heroes who will go around the Chinatown  area to collect hawker food samples (think popiah, curry puff and sugar cane juice etc.) as a wonder cure for the epidemic. To spice things up a little and to put the courage of participants to test, there will be several missions along the way which have to be completed and a surprise situation that participants have to overcome.

Together as participants of this exclusive bonding event, the Customer Service Team of Singapore Post had a whale of a time working as a team, and at the end of it, they happily commented, "A very fulfilling and fun day! It brought the team (closer and we became) more united. And definitely, it is highly recommended!".They sure did a succinct job summarising their fun-filled experience.

About Village Singapura

Our team building in Singapore http://villagesingapura.com/team-building-in-singapore/ , YOU are our priority and we take pride in ensuring a fun and fulfilling team bonding session for you and your organisation. We certainly would not hesitate to go the extra mile to meet your needs. Have a chat with us to let us know how we can help you! Or if you like to think about it, browse our list of ideas for fun team building activities http://villagesingapura.com/team-building-activities-in-s... now for more affordable and awesome bonding activities your colleagues will love!
