

Pack Your Bags, This Company sends Groups to Destination Unknown Wanderbound, a newly launched surprise travel company is sending groups of 10 hand selected participants to a surprise location deemed prime for exploration $1850 includes a round-trip flight, luxury villa, and two hosts NEW YORK - Jan. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Wanderbound, a newly launched surprise travel company is sending groups of 10 hand selected participants to a surprise location deemed prime for exploration. Living under the roof of one luxury villa, 10 Wanderbounders will embark on a unique adventure as they explore and uncover destination unknown together. Caribbean Dream marks the theme of Wanderbound's first 5 day trip and is scheduled to depart April 26, 2017.



Travelers can expect a destination immersed in culture where the food, locals, and festivities will provide perception of a different world. Living under one roof will help Wanderbounders form intimate friendships with their fellow explorers and create a buzzing and lively exploratory atmosphere.



Currently employed by the New York Times in a role supporting advertising for the travel category, Co-Founder of Wanderbound, Rachel Novick, says "The allure of surprise travel is embracing new and unexpected experiences. Mystery tugs at our curiosity. When you have a desire to see the world, every place is a mind opening opportunity, regardless of location."



Liz Cowle says "Experiences are optimized in great company. We're attracting travelers who will spark and create adventure via our application questionnaire. The Wanderbounders we select are as important as the destinations we choose. "



While surprise travel is a growing trend, Rachel and Liz found a niche market, recognizing the power of group travel as the first and only company in the United States to plan and execute surprise group trips. Coming later in 2017, Wanderbound will announce a series of new themed trips, including South American Cities (discovering Latin flair), and American pride (digging deeper into our own background).



http://www.wanderbound.co



Contact

Wanderbound / Rachel Novick

***@wanderbound.co



Photo:

https://www.prlog.org/ 12612552/1 Wanderbound / Rachel Novick End -- Wanderbound, a newly launched surprise travel company is sending groups of 10 hand selected participants to a surprise location deemed prime for exploration. Living under the roof of one luxury villa, 10 Wanderbounders will embark on a unique adventure as they explore and uncover destination unknown together. Caribbean Dream marks the theme of Wanderbound's first 5 day trip and is scheduled to depart April 26, 2017.Travelers can expect a destination immersed in culture where the food, locals, and festivities will provide perception of a different world. Living under one roof will help Wanderbounders form intimate friendships with their fellow explorers and create a buzzing and lively exploratory atmosphere.Currently employed by the New York Times in a role supporting advertising for the travel category, Co-Founder of Wanderbound, Rachel Novick, says "The allure of surprise travel is embracing new and unexpected experiences. Mystery tugs at our curiosity. When you have a desire to see the world, every place is a mind opening opportunity, regardless of location."Liz Cowle says "Experiences are optimized in great company. We're attracting travelers who will spark and create adventure via our application questionnaire. The Wanderbounders we select are as important as the destinations we choose. "While surprise travel is a growing trend, Rachel and Liz found a niche market, recognizing the power of group travel as the first and only company in the United States to plan and execute surprise group trips. Coming later in 2017, Wanderbound will announce a series of new themed trips, including South American Cities (discovering Latin flair), and American pride (digging deeper into our own background). Source : Wanderbound Email : ***@wanderbound.co Tags : Travel Business Industry : Travel Location : New York City - New York - United States Subject : Companies Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse Account Email AddressAccount Phone Number Page Updated Last on: Jan 10, 2017

