PCCA's "Strange Magic" anthology is Sunbury Press bestseller for December

Sunbury Press has released the bestsellers list for December. The short story anthology "Strange Magic" edited by Catherine Jordan took the top spot. "Seinsoth" by Steven K Wagner was runner up.
 
 
Strange Magic
Strange Magic
 
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. - Jan. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Sunbury Press has released the bestsellers list for December. The short story anthology Strange Magic edited by Catherine Jordan took the top spot. Seinsoth by Steven K Wagner was runner up.

SUNBURY PRESS - Bestsellers for December, 2016 (by Revenue)
Rank  Last Month  Title  Author  Category
1  NEW  Strange Magic  Catherine Jordan, et al  Literary Fiction
2  3  Seinsoth  Steven k Wagner  Sports Biography
3  4  Wonder Boy: The Story of Carl Scheib  Lawrence Knorr  Sports Biography
4  14  Keystone Corruption Continues  Brad Bumsted  History
5  2  Solomon Screech Owl's Kangaroo Caper  Beth Lancione & Kathy Haney  Childrens
6  NEW  The Small Book of Practical Wisdom  Terry Ray  Reference
7  --  Shadows in the Shining City  John Cressler  Historical Fiction
8  9  Pit Bulls  Anthony Julian  History
9  43  Pink Flamingos All Around  Matt Anderson  Childrens
10  --  Return to the Valley  Terry Ray  Metaphysical Fiction
11  50  Dead of Autumn  Sherry Knowlton  Thriller Fiction
12  6  Amelia Earhart: The Truth at Last, 2nd Ed.  Mike Campbell  History
13  NEW  Skunks, Nuts, and Other Stories  John L Moore  Memoir
14  --  In the Shadow of a Mountain  Susan Daigneault  History
15  --  The Savage Apostle  John Kachuba  Historical Fiction
16  8  Winter of the Metal People  Dennis Herrick  Historical Fiction
17  --  The Closer  Alan Mindell  Sports Fiction
18  16  Living in the Afterlife  Michele Livingston  Spirituality
19  --  Modern Realism According to Fritz  Lawrence Knorr  Fine Art
20  --  Dying for Vengeance  J M West  Thriller Fiction
21  13  Freemasons at Gettysburg  Sheldon Munn  History
22  1  A Year if Change and Consequences  Mark Singel  Memoir
23  --  Israel Under Siege  Scot McCauley  Thriller Fiction
24  22  Forts, Forests, and Flintlocks  John L Moore  History
25  35  That Night at Surigao  Ernie Marshall  History
26  20  Call Sign Dracula  Joe Fair  Vietnam Memoir
27  17  Cast Iron Signs of Pennsylvania Towns and Other Landmarks  N Clair Clawser  History
28  40  Dead of Summer  Sherry Knowlton  Thriller Fiction
29  --  H is for Hershey  Heather Paterno  Childrens
30  --  Visions of Teaoga  Jim Remsen  YA Fiction
31  --  Courting Doubt and Darkness  J M West  Thriller Fiction
32  41  The Ripper's Haunts  Michael Hawley  History
33  11  Bows, Bullets, and Bears  John L Moore  History
34  24  Cannons, Cattle, and Campfires  John L Moore  History
35  45  Solomon Screech Owl's Antarctic Adventure  Beth Lancione & Kathy Haney  Childrens
36  --  The Best of Keystone Tombstones  Joe Farrell and Joe Farley  History
37  18  Traders, Travelers, and Tomahawks  John L Moore  History
38  --  Raising Monarchs  Sue Fox McGovern  Nature
39  36  Hour 30  Brandon Musgrave  Memoir
40  --  Rising Sun Descending  Wade Fowler  Historical Fiction
41  30  Jesus the Phoenician  Karim El Koussa  History
42  34  Pit Bulls II  Anthony Julian  History
43  --  Digging Dusky Diamonds  John Lindermuth  History
44  10  The Sign of the Eagle  Jess Steven Hughes  Historical Fiction
45  44  Prohibition's Prince  Guy Graybill  Biography
46  --  From Blue Ground  Joe Harvey  YA Fiction
47  --  Keystone Tombstones Civil War  Joe Farrell and Joe Farley  History
48  15  The Wolf of Britannia Part I  Jess Steven Hughes  Historical Fiction
49  25  Rivers, Raiders, and Renegades  John L Moore  History
50  --  Beagle Tales  Bob Ford  Humor

The Perry County Council of the Arts' writers workshop anthology "Strange Magic" was #1 due to advance sales leading up to the release party on January 21 at the Landis House in Newport, PA. Steven K Wagner's biography "Seinsoth" about the Dodger who almost was took #2 due to bookstore sales. Lawrence Knorr's "Wonder Boy: The Story of Carl Scheib - The Youngest Player in American League History" continued to sell briskly due to seasonal interest, taking #3. Brad Bumsted's "Keystone Corruption Continued" grabbed #4 following a revision about the Kathleen Kane trial. Beth Lancione's "Solomon Screech Owl's Kangaroo Caper" took #5 thanks to holiday orders.

The company released two new titles in December:

SUNBURY PRESS – New Releases for December, 2016
Strange Magic  Catherine Jordan, et al  Literary Fiction
Skunks, Nuts, and Other Stories  John L Moore  Memoir

For more info: http://www.sunburypressstore.com/BESTSELLERS_c3.htm

Media Contact
Terry Kennedy
8553388359
publicity@sunburypress.com
Source:
Email:***@sunburypress.com Email Verified
