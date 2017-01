PCCA's "Strange Magic" anthology is Sunbury Press bestseller for December

Sunbury Press has released the bestsellers list for December. The short story anthology "Strange Magic" edited by Catherine Jordan took the top spot. "Seinsoth" by Steven K Wagner was runner up.

Strange Magic

Media Contact

Terry Kennedy

8553388359

publicity@sunburypress.com Terry Kennedy8553388359

End

-- Sunbury Press has released the bestsellers list for December. The short story anthologyedited by Catherine Jordan took the top spot.by Steven K Wagner was runner up.1 NEW Strange Magic Catherine Jordan, et al Literary Fiction2 3 Seinsoth Steven k Wagner Sports Biography3 4 Wonder Boy: The Story of Carl Scheib Lawrence Knorr Sports Biography4 14 Keystone Corruption Continues Brad Bumsted History5 2 Solomon Screech Owl's Kangaroo Caper Beth Lancione & Kathy Haney Childrens6 NEW The Small Book of Practical Wisdom Terry Ray Reference7 -- Shadows in the Shining City John Cressler Historical Fiction8 9 Pit Bulls Anthony Julian History9 43 Pink Flamingos All Around Matt Anderson Childrens10 -- Return to the Valley Terry Ray Metaphysical Fiction11 50 Dead of Autumn Sherry Knowlton Thriller Fiction12 6 Amelia Earhart: The Truth at Last, 2nd Ed. Mike Campbell History13 NEW Skunks, Nuts, and Other Stories John L Moore Memoir14 -- In the Shadow of a Mountain Susan Daigneault History15 -- The Savage Apostle John Kachuba Historical Fiction16 8 Winter of the Metal People Dennis Herrick Historical Fiction17 -- The Closer Alan Mindell Sports Fiction18 16 Living in the Afterlife Michele Livingston Spirituality19 -- Modern Realism According to Fritz Lawrence Knorr Fine Art20 -- Dying for Vengeance J M West Thriller Fiction21 13 Freemasons at Gettysburg Sheldon Munn History22 1 A Year if Change and Consequences Mark Singel Memoir23 -- Israel Under Siege Scot McCauley Thriller Fiction24 22 Forts, Forests, and Flintlocks John L Moore History25 35 That Night at Surigao Ernie Marshall History26 20 Call Sign Dracula Joe Fair Vietnam Memoir27 17 Cast Iron Signs of Pennsylvania Towns and Other Landmarks N Clair Clawser History28 40 Dead of Summer Sherry Knowlton Thriller Fiction29 -- H is for Hershey Heather Paterno Childrens30 -- Visions of Teaoga Jim Remsen YA Fiction31 -- Courting Doubt and Darkness J M West Thriller Fiction32 41 The Ripper's Haunts Michael Hawley History33 11 Bows, Bullets, and Bears John L Moore History34 24 Cannons, Cattle, and Campfires John L Moore History35 45 Solomon Screech Owl's Antarctic Adventure Beth Lancione & Kathy Haney Childrens36 -- The Best of Keystone Tombstones Joe Farrell and Joe Farley History37 18 Traders, Travelers, and Tomahawks John L Moore History38 -- Raising Monarchs Sue Fox McGovern Nature39 36 Hour 30 Brandon Musgrave Memoir40 -- Rising Sun Descending Wade Fowler Historical Fiction41 30 Jesus the Phoenician Karim El Koussa History42 34 Pit Bulls II Anthony Julian History43 -- Digging Dusky Diamonds John Lindermuth History44 10 The Sign of the Eagle Jess Steven Hughes Historical Fiction45 44 Prohibition's Prince Guy Graybill Biography46 -- From Blue Ground Joe Harvey YA Fiction47 -- Keystone Tombstones Civil War Joe Farrell and Joe Farley History48 15 The Wolf of Britannia Part I Jess Steven Hughes Historical Fiction49 25 Rivers, Raiders, and Renegades John L Moore History50 -- Beagle Tales Bob Ford HumorThe Perry County Council of the Arts' writers workshop anthology "Strange Magic" was #1 due to advance sales leading up to the release party on January 21 at the Landis House in Newport, PA. Steven K Wagner's biography "Seinsoth" about the Dodger who almost was took #2 due to bookstore sales. Lawrence Knorr's "Wonder Boy: The Story of Carl Scheib - The Youngest Player in American League History" continued to sell briskly due to seasonal interest, taking #3. Brad Bumsted's "Keystone Corruption Continued" grabbed #4 following a revision about the Kathleen Kane trial. Beth Lancione's "Solomon Screech Owl's Kangaroo Caper" took #5 thanks to holiday orders.The company released two new titles in December:Strange Magic Catherine Jordan, et al Literary FictionSkunks, Nuts, and Other Stories John L Moore MemoirFor more info: http://www.sunburypressstore.com/ BESTSELLERS_ c3.htm