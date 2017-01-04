News By Tag
PCCA's "Strange Magic" anthology is Sunbury Press bestseller for December
Sunbury Press has released the bestsellers list for December. The short story anthology "Strange Magic" edited by Catherine Jordan took the top spot. "Seinsoth" by Steven K Wagner was runner up.
SUNBURY PRESS - Bestsellers for December, 2016 (by Revenue)
Rank Last Month Title Author Category
1 NEW Strange Magic Catherine Jordan, et al Literary Fiction
2 3 Seinsoth Steven k Wagner Sports Biography
3 4 Wonder Boy: The Story of Carl Scheib Lawrence Knorr Sports Biography
4 14 Keystone Corruption Continues Brad Bumsted History
5 2 Solomon Screech Owl's Kangaroo Caper Beth Lancione & Kathy Haney Childrens
6 NEW The Small Book of Practical Wisdom Terry Ray Reference
7 -- Shadows in the Shining City John Cressler Historical Fiction
8 9 Pit Bulls Anthony Julian History
9 43 Pink Flamingos All Around Matt Anderson Childrens
10 -- Return to the Valley Terry Ray Metaphysical Fiction
11 50 Dead of Autumn Sherry Knowlton Thriller Fiction
12 6 Amelia Earhart: The Truth at Last, 2nd Ed. Mike Campbell History
13 NEW Skunks, Nuts, and Other Stories John L Moore Memoir
14 -- In the Shadow of a Mountain Susan Daigneault History
15 -- The Savage Apostle John Kachuba Historical Fiction
16 8 Winter of the Metal People Dennis Herrick Historical Fiction
17 -- The Closer Alan Mindell Sports Fiction
18 16 Living in the Afterlife Michele Livingston Spirituality
19 -- Modern Realism According to Fritz Lawrence Knorr Fine Art
20 -- Dying for Vengeance J M West Thriller Fiction
21 13 Freemasons at Gettysburg Sheldon Munn History
22 1 A Year if Change and Consequences Mark Singel Memoir
23 -- Israel Under Siege Scot McCauley Thriller Fiction
24 22 Forts, Forests, and Flintlocks John L Moore History
25 35 That Night at Surigao Ernie Marshall History
26 20 Call Sign Dracula Joe Fair Vietnam Memoir
27 17 Cast Iron Signs of Pennsylvania Towns and Other Landmarks N Clair Clawser History
28 40 Dead of Summer Sherry Knowlton Thriller Fiction
29 -- H is for Hershey Heather Paterno Childrens
30 -- Visions of Teaoga Jim Remsen YA Fiction
31 -- Courting Doubt and Darkness J M West Thriller Fiction
32 41 The Ripper's Haunts Michael Hawley History
33 11 Bows, Bullets, and Bears John L Moore History
34 24 Cannons, Cattle, and Campfires John L Moore History
35 45 Solomon Screech Owl's Antarctic Adventure Beth Lancione & Kathy Haney Childrens
36 -- The Best of Keystone Tombstones Joe Farrell and Joe Farley History
37 18 Traders, Travelers, and Tomahawks John L Moore History
38 -- Raising Monarchs Sue Fox McGovern Nature
39 36 Hour 30 Brandon Musgrave Memoir
40 -- Rising Sun Descending Wade Fowler Historical Fiction
41 30 Jesus the Phoenician Karim El Koussa History
42 34 Pit Bulls II Anthony Julian History
43 -- Digging Dusky Diamonds John Lindermuth History
44 10 The Sign of the Eagle Jess Steven Hughes Historical Fiction
45 44 Prohibition's Prince Guy Graybill Biography
46 -- From Blue Ground Joe Harvey YA Fiction
47 -- Keystone Tombstones Civil War Joe Farrell and Joe Farley History
48 15 The Wolf of Britannia Part I Jess Steven Hughes Historical Fiction
49 25 Rivers, Raiders, and Renegades John L Moore History
50 -- Beagle Tales Bob Ford Humor
The Perry County Council of the Arts' writers workshop anthology "Strange Magic" was #1 due to advance sales leading up to the release party on January 21 at the Landis House in Newport, PA. Steven K Wagner's biography "Seinsoth" about the Dodger who almost was took #2 due to bookstore sales. Lawrence Knorr's "Wonder Boy: The Story of Carl Scheib - The Youngest Player in American League History" continued to sell briskly due to seasonal interest, taking #3. Brad Bumsted's "Keystone Corruption Continued" grabbed #4 following a revision about the Kathleen Kane trial. Beth Lancione's "Solomon Screech Owl's Kangaroo Caper" took #5 thanks to holiday orders.
The company released two new titles in December:
SUNBURY PRESS – New Releases for December, 2016
Strange Magic Catherine Jordan, et al Literary Fiction
Skunks, Nuts, and Other Stories John L Moore Memoir
