January 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
10987654


Transpac1, transgender civil rights

Transpac is a Super Pac dedicated to raising awareness, supporting candidates and furthering civil rights of transgender people as well as supporting the entire LGBT spectrum.
 
WASHINGTON - Jan. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Transpac is a Super Pac dedicated to raising awareness, supporting candidates and furthering civil rights of transgender people as well as supporting the entire LGBT spectrum.

Our vision,

 A world where a transgender individual having equal  rights and opportunity is not news but an everyday occurrence.

 There is no demographic in America more  discriminated against than transgender people. Denied  employment, housing, abandoned by their families  now politicians want to rob them of their human dignity  and basic civil rights most Americans take for granted.

 The recent elections show America is moving to the  right. Transpac is determined to not give up any hard  won rights of the LGBT community.

However, the election for the governorship of North  Carolina demonstrates the majority of Americans abhor  the denial of civil rights of transgender people. The "bathroom monitor" governor was defeated in this  election, in spite of Trump winning the state.

Transpac is a new super pac. We are not only seeking monetary donations but volunteers as well. If you have time please consider volunteering with us.

To Donate or Volunteer please go to  http://transpac1.com/
Source:
Email:***@transpac1.com Email Verified
Transgender, Non-profit, Civil Rights
Non-profit
Washington - District of Columbia - United States
Projects
