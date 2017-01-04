Transpac1, transgender civil rights

News By Tag
Transpac is a Super Pac dedicated to raising awareness, supporting candidates and furthering civil rights of transgender people as well as supporting the entire LGBT spectrum.
Our vision,
A world where a transgender individual having equal rights and opportunity is not news but an everyday occurrence.
There is no demographic in America more discriminated against than transgender people. Denied employment, housing, abandoned by their families now politicians want to rob them of their human dignity and basic civil rights most Americans take for granted.
The recent elections show America is moving to the right. Transpac is determined to not give up any hard won rights of the LGBT community.
However, the election for the governorship of North Carolina demonstrates the majority of Americans abhor the denial of civil rights of transgender people. The "bathroom monitor" governor was defeated in this election, in spite of Trump winning the state.
Transpac is a new super pac. We are not only seeking monetary donations but volunteers as well. If you have time please consider volunteering with us.
To Donate or Volunteer please go to http://transpac1.com/
