 
News By Tag
* Ann C. Hodges
* Nlrb
* Class Action Waivers
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Legal
* More Industries...
News By Place
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
10987654


Ann C. Hodges, Professor of Law, University of Richmond to Speak at TKG's Event

Ann C. Hodges, Professor of Law, University of Richmond to Speak at The Knowledge Group's It's NLRB vs. the Courts on Class Action Waivers: Navigating the Unbridgeable Disparity LIVE Webcast
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Ann C. Hodges
Nlrb
Class Action Waivers

Industry:
Legal

Location:
New York City - New York - US

Subject:
Events

NEW YORK - Jan. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- The Knowledge Group/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, has announced today that Ann C. Hodges, Professor of Law, University of Richmond will speak at The Knowledge Group's webcast entitled: "It's NLRB vs. the Courts on Class Action Waivers: Navigating the Unbridgeable Disparity LIVE Webcast." This event is scheduled for Thursday, January 26, 2017@ 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM (ET).

For further details, please visit:

https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/national-labor-relations-board-2/

Event Synopsis:

The National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) is in standoff with a number federal courts over the legality of arbitration agreements that require employees to waive their right to be involved in class or collective actions. The NLRB has been issuing cases reaffirming its theory that such requirement violates the National Labor Relations Act (NLRA). Moreover, NLRB has continued promoting its theory despite losing twice at the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals. The Supreme Court has also been asked to settle conflicting conclusions drawn by the NLRB and several circuit courts on this issue.

Employers should carefully assess the inclusion of class or collective action waivers in their arbitration agreements and keep themselves abreast with the developments in order to prevent any legal challenges.

In this LIVE Webcast, a panel of distinguished professionals and thought leaders assembled by The Knowledge Group will help employers understand the fundamental aspects of this significant topic. They will provide an in-depth discussion of the disparity between the courts and the NLRB. Speakers will also offer best practices in developing and implementing arbitration agreements.

Key topics include:

§  Arbitration Agreements and the National Labor Relations Act

§  Notable Cases

§  The Unbridgeable Disparity

§  Collective Action Waivers in Arbitration Agreements

§  What Employers Should Do

§  Best Compliance Practices

§  Regulatory Forecast

About Ann C. Hodges

Ann C. Hodges is Professor of Law at the University of Richmond where she has twice won the University's Distinguished Educator Award.  Her teaching and research focuses on labor and employment law and nonprofit organizations.  Professor Hodges has published numerous articles and book chapters and co-authored two books.  Her scholarship focuses on the intersection of labor and employment law, alternative dispute resolution, and public sector employment. Professor Hodges has written about the National Labor Relations Act and class action waivers and her article was cited by the NLRB in D.R. Horton and Murphy Oil, two leading cases on the issue.  She has made professional presentations to academics, practitioners in labor and employment relations, nonprofit organizations, health care professionals, and cancer patients and their families.

About The Knowledge Group, LLC/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series

The Knowledge Group, LLC was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly focused format. To contact or register to an event, please visit: http://theknowledgegroup.org/.

Contact
Julia Bragais
***@theknowledgegroup.org
End
Source:
Email:***@theknowledgegroup.org
Posted By:***@theknowledgegroup.org Email Verified
Tags:Ann C. Hodges, Nlrb, Class Action Waivers
Industry:Legal
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
The Knowledge Group PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 10, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share