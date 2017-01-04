News By Tag
Ann C. Hodges, Professor of Law, University of Richmond to Speak at TKG's Event
Ann C. Hodges, Professor of Law, University of Richmond to Speak at The Knowledge Group's It's NLRB vs. the Courts on Class Action Waivers: Navigating the Unbridgeable Disparity LIVE Webcast
Event Synopsis:
The National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) is in standoff with a number federal courts over the legality of arbitration agreements that require employees to waive their right to be involved in class or collective actions. The NLRB has been issuing cases reaffirming its theory that such requirement violates the National Labor Relations Act (NLRA). Moreover, NLRB has continued promoting its theory despite losing twice at the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals. The Supreme Court has also been asked to settle conflicting conclusions drawn by the NLRB and several circuit courts on this issue.
Employers should carefully assess the inclusion of class or collective action waivers in their arbitration agreements and keep themselves abreast with the developments in order to prevent any legal challenges.
In this LIVE Webcast, a panel of distinguished professionals and thought leaders assembled by The Knowledge Group will help employers understand the fundamental aspects of this significant topic. They will provide an in-depth discussion of the disparity between the courts and the NLRB. Speakers will also offer best practices in developing and implementing arbitration agreements.
Key topics include:
§ Arbitration Agreements and the National Labor Relations Act
§ Notable Cases
§ The Unbridgeable Disparity
§ Collective Action Waivers in Arbitration Agreements
§ What Employers Should Do
§ Best Compliance Practices
§ Regulatory Forecast
About Ann C. Hodges
Ann C. Hodges is Professor of Law at the University of Richmond where she has twice won the University's Distinguished Educator Award. Her teaching and research focuses on labor and employment law and nonprofit organizations. Professor Hodges has published numerous articles and book chapters and co-authored two books. Her scholarship focuses on the intersection of labor and employment law, alternative dispute resolution, and public sector employment. Professor Hodges has written about the National Labor Relations Act and class action waivers and her article was cited by the NLRB in D.R. Horton and Murphy Oil, two leading cases on the issue. She has made professional presentations to academics, practitioners in labor and employment relations, nonprofit organizations, health care professionals, and cancer patients and their families.
