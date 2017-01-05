Country(s)
zen.digital announces BuzzJS 2.0 conference for January 27th, 2017
NYC training & consulting company plans JavaScript conference
To be held at the state of the art Microsoft Technology Center, overlooking midtown Manhattan, the conference will explore recent developments in JavaScript and its associated technologies at a price point palatable to working developers.
The agenda promises to address recent developments and critical mainstays in contemporary web development, the latest versions of JavaScript, their libraries, frameworks and techniques.
Presentation abstracts are available online. The list is as follows:
- Andrew Reitano - Creating a Real-time Collaborative ANSI Artboard with TypeScript and Socket.io
- Naomi Jacobs - Webpack: It's Not Magic
- Joe Sepi - API ALL THE THINGS!
- Sandro Pasquali - Talking back: Conversational UIs with Node.js
- Rachel White - Smarter & Cuter Bots
- Ben Ilegbodu - React + ES.next = ♥
- Yakov Fain - Reactive Programming in Angular 2
Registration is open for the limited seating engagement. Save your seat now. For more information, contact info@buzzjs.com
About zen.digital
zen.digital is a training & consulting firm based in SoHo, New York. Its clientele includes Fortune 500 companies, start-ups, nonprofits, museums and artists. zen.digital's mission is to deepen knowledge in the latest technologies, helping create exceptional digital experiences.
For over 20 years, zen.digital has been training developers in the latest Internet technologies. The firm teaches Lean, Agile & test-driven development using JavaScript and other object oriented and functional languages.
zen.digital supports the Open Source community, sharing experience and expertise by sponsoring the monthly AngularNYC Meetup, which is about to celebrate its fifth anniversary
Contact
Manon Metais
***@zen.digital
