January 2017
Quatreau Tap USA wins a place in Better Homes and Gardens 30 most Innovative Products for 2017

 
SARASOTA, Fla. - Jan. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- We are so excited to announce that The Pure H2O Company USA and the Quatreau Tap Pure Water System is one of Better Homes and Gardens "30 Most Innovative Products for 2017" Winners will be featured in the Beautiful Kitchen & Baths special edition in March.

We are the only multi-functional, touchscreen faucet to deliver the
world's purest instant boiling, instant chilled and instant sparkling
water. Better tasting than any brand of bottled water, the purest water available bar none.

With over 34 years of manufacturing specialized pure water systems for both residential & commercial applications, our patented system is manufactured right here in the USA. The patented RODI pure water system is the most sophisticated available and is suitable for homes, businesses (including those on well water), yachts 7 RV's etc where water the quality of water being taken on board is completely unknown. There are systems installed in medical and laboratory environments where water contamination removal is an absolute necessity. The Quatreau Tap Pure Water System truly delivers the purest, best tasting water with the greatest level of consistency available anywhere, guaranteed.

to view more go to http://quatreauusa.com/

Media Contact
The Pure H2O Company USA
9413155215
***@quatreauusa.com
End
Source:The Pure H2O Company USA
Email:***@quatreauusa.com Email Verified
Kitchen Design, New Business
Consumer
Sarasota - Florida - United States
Awards
