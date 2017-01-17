Eliza Neals "10,000 Feet Below" the Electric Blues-Rock Power is Back On FEB 17, 2017!

"Neals & Glazer displayed a chemistry & telepathy that showed they are kindred spirits when one led the other followed & vice versa, other times they aligned their respective weapons of voice & guitar to threaten & attack with venom" Blues in Britain

Eliza Neals "10,000 Feet Below" New Detroit Blues-Rock Album on 'E-H Records'

-- "," is spelunking the new depths of the Blues withas your fearless guide. Cavern's of sound well up through Eliza's supernatural voice and piano driven songs, as's guitar pierces the echo with honest tone. Breaking and entering an abandoned temple of blues-rock left long ago, descending each rung carefully to uplift your musical soul. Producer Eliza Neals rigged the journey, surveyed then mapped the suffocating walls, while finding soulful keys through narrow fissures of sound.Cascading guest guitarists(Johnny Winter, Grammy 2015) and(Jimi Hendrix, Rock n Roll HOF) cast light on adventurous dark paths. Colossal drummers(Les Clay Pool),andsupply a profound rumble to orientate your feet. As the ceiling drops, blasting bassists(SMIBF founder) and(Joe Louis Walker) resonate through the crawlspace. Eliza Neals unflinchingly dives headfirst to underwater eyelets that only a skilled writer can reach. Falling lower to get washed up on golden grotto beaches, a new entrance to blues once left undiscovered,...Produced byon a 1937 Hardman grand piano, which spent most of it's existence in a Baptist church, plus last twenty in a old music club, pours out it's resting tuned soul for Eliza. Searching for a new underground modern blues sound cultivated on the road, touring from Maine to Florida across the pond to the United Kingdom and back. Eliza's songs happen after playing stages, listening to the audience and respecting the greats.The strong floor of the cavern is's Psychedelic Coal Room studios in Detroit MI, where electric blues corners even the most un-nerving vertical drop. Tunnels to 'New Record Studio' and engineer's Rhodes in Jersey City, NJ was worth the flood. Testing the cavern depth is engineerat 'Factory Underground Studios' best in Norwalk CT.Venturing to 'Univox1 studios' in Nashville, TN with engineer friend(ICP, Canonball Records) lit a torch just in time. The summer single "You Ain't My Dog No More" was crystal clear and moved up the radio single charts to number one in New York City with extra heavy rotation on Spotify. Final base camp sound essentials supplied by '' in Ferndale, MI their custom Harrison 3232 analog board (Michael Jackson's Thriller) recording vintage microphone vocals, Hammond B3, piano and the final mix by lanternand mastering by owner(White Stripes.)"There has been a lot of talk the last few years concerning the "decline" of Detroit. Well, Detroit is on the rebound. Take for example the rockin' blues of Detroit native. Originally trained as an opera singer, she has been tearing it up in local venues, and around the country as well. She sings with the power of, the emotion of, yet the voice is still her own. Her music is powerful as well. Neals blends rock and blues seamlessly, throwing in a pinch of soul for good measure." by Barry Kerzner20151. Cleotus (E.Neals)2:362. Another Lifetime (E.Neals, H. Glazer) 4:533. Burn the Tent Down (E.Neals, H. Glazer, HJ. Neals) 4:224. 10,000 Feet Below (E.Neals) 3:275. You Ain't My Dog No More (E.Neals, HJ. Neals) 4:276. Cold Cold Night (feat. Paul Nelson) (E. Neals) 5:077. Hard Killing Floor (Skip James) 4:128. Call Me Moonshine (feat. Howard Glazer) (E.Neals, H.Glazer) 3:399. Downhill on a Rocket (E.Neals, H. Glazer, HJ. Neals) 4:0810. Merle Dixon (E.Neals, H.Glazer) 3:1611. At the Crossroads (feat. Billy Davis) (E.Neals)6:29All Songs recorded for E-H Records LLC and published with Elizabeth Thomasian Music (BMI) 2017 and Howard Glazer (BMI) except "Hard Killing Floor" by Wynwood Music Co. All Songs recorded for E-H Records LLC and published with Elizabeth Thomasian Music (BMI) 2017 and Howard Glazer (BMI) except "Hard Killing Floor" by Wynwood Music Co. Inc.

"The sheer tour de force that is flew in from the motor city Detroit Michigan, kicked some serious ass with a blistering set of raw unadorned Blues-Rock and blew out again having laid waste to the venue. The atmosphere generated by the trio was nothing short of primordial and basal in its construct, no unnecessary adornments here just authentic raw music that unleashed a threatening level of power." by Nigel Foster 2016 Together with guitarist Howard Glazer – he of the long mane and sizzling guitar parts – Eliza absolutely kicks ass on a bewildering broad based set that touches hard rock, grunge, blues and even soul. She doesn't so much engage the crowd as pulverise it with an emotional outpouring that redefines her blues-rock material. This is music with without a safety net" by Pete Feenstrapicked 'TOP LIVE ACTS UK 2016'Eliza Neals (TM) putting the Magic back into BluesRock with TopOfTheCharts Recordings and Mind Blowing LIVE Performances!