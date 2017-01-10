 
News By Tag
* Art
* Seattle
* Baby
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Family
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Seattle
  Washington
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
10987654

Pokidots! baby keepsakes on KOMO News TV

The unique baby keepsakes as featured live on Seattle News TV.
 
 
Pokidots! unique personalized keepsakes
Pokidots! unique personalized keepsakes
SEATTLE - Jan. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- For a small business that is less than a year old, being live on TV is quite the deal!

Louma El-Khoury, the artist behind Pokidots! creates unique baby keepsakes made from your child's outgrown and cherished baby clothes. She was contacted by KOMO News TV in December to showcase her art.

You can view the three-minute interview below.

"It was a great opportunity!" El-Khoury states. The timing of the interview, just a few days before Christmas, was also perfect for late gifts. "I received a lot of traffic and voucher orders (given as Christmas gifts) while I was live, and during the days that followed, and it boosted the business." El-Khoury continues. "I am grateful for this opportunity and I look forward to more new local connections and collaborations this year."

El-Khoury takes keepsake orders through her website, at http://www.pokidots.com, and is available to answer questions and take special requests directly. In addition to the custom keepsakes, the Pokidots! website offers sibling bundles (discounted combos of 2, 3, or 4 keepsakes for siblings), and keepsake vouchers to give as gifts for other parents or guardians.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VfqkqML7pik



To learn more about Pokidots! visit www.pokidots.com, and sign up for the newsletter to stay updated.

Contact
Louma El-Khoury
***@outlook.com
End
Source:Pokidots!
Email:***@outlook.com Email Verified
Tags:Art, Seattle, Baby
Industry:Family
Location:Seattle - Washington - United States
Subject:Companies
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jan 10, 2017
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 10, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share