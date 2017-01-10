Pokidots! baby keepsakes on KOMO News TV

The unique baby keepsakes as featured live on Seattle News TV.

-- For a small business that is less than a year old, being live on TV is quite the deal!Louma El-Khoury, the artist behind Pokidots! creates unique baby keepsakes made from your child's outgrown and cherished baby clothes. She was contacted by KOMO News TV in December to showcase her art.You can view the three-minute interview below."It was a great opportunity!"El-Khoury states. The timing of the interview, just a few days before Christmas, was also perfect for late gifts. "I received a lot of traffic and voucher orders (given as Christmas gifts) while I was live, and during the days that followed, and it boosted the business." El-Khoury continues. "I am grateful for this opportunity and I look forward to more new local connections and collaborations this year."El-Khoury takes keepsake orders through her website, at http://www.pokidots.com, and is available to answer questions and take special requests directly. In addition to the custom keepsakes, the Pokidots! website offers sibling bundles (discounted combos of 2, 3, or 4 keepsakes for siblings), and keepsake vouchers to give as gifts for other parents or guardians.To learn more about Pokidots! visit www.pokidots.com, and sign up for the newsletter to stay updated.