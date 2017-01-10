News By Tag
Pokidots! baby keepsakes on KOMO News TV
The unique baby keepsakes as featured live on Seattle News TV.
Louma El-Khoury, the artist behind Pokidots! creates unique baby keepsakes made from your child's outgrown and cherished baby clothes. She was contacted by KOMO News TV in December to showcase her art.
You can view the three-minute interview below.
"It was a great opportunity!"
El-Khoury takes keepsake orders through her website, at http://www.pokidots.com, and is available to answer questions and take special requests directly. In addition to the custom keepsakes, the Pokidots! website offers sibling bundles (discounted combos of 2, 3, or 4 keepsakes for siblings), and keepsake vouchers to give as gifts for other parents or guardians.
To learn more about Pokidots! visit www.pokidots.com, and sign up for the newsletter to stay updated.
