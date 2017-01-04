New Year Opportunities To Own At Asher Ranch In Rosamond

Asher Ranch Plan 2 in Rosamond, CA.

-- The new neighborhood of 93 single-family homes at Asher Ranch by Frontier Communities is the answer to everything you are looking for in a brand new home for the new year. Priced from just the mid $200,000s, affordability and premier quality are combined with today's historically low interest rates to make an opportunity you don't want to miss.A stone's throw away from all the action of Edwards Air Force Base, Asher Ranch is the only actively selling new home community in Rosamond, an up-and-coming aerospace boomtown. Ideal for first-time home buyers, growing families and retirees alike, come discover lots of room to grow or to enjoy your space and exciting opportunities for outdoor fun."The affordably priced community of Asher Ranch is attracting a lot of active military and aerospace personnel due to its close proximity to Edwards Air Force Base," said Mark Hicks, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Frontier Communities. The location in Kern County means lower sales and property taxes than the rest of the Antelope Valley which is a major deciding factor for some buyers, combined with no Mello Roos or homeowner association fees."Asher Ranch presents three inviting floor plans in a variety of dramatic architectural styles in one and two stories with leading edge modern features. Square footages range from approximately 1,820 to 2,457 with up to 5 bedrooms and 3 baths, plus a two-car garage, side- and rear-yard fencing, and front-yard landscaping. Brokers are welcome with a 4% co-op.Spacious interiors ensure comfort, highlighted by energy efficiency including a tankless water heater, inviting kitchens with stainless steel appliances and master suites with expansive walk-in closet, soaking tub and separate shower. Many stylish features include Beech cabinets with semi-concealed hinges, designer Delta bath fixtures and spacious laundry rooms. Many opportunities are provided to enhance stylish living, such as room options, security systems and gas fireplaces in the family room.The convenient location in Rosamond enjoys easy freeway access and as the gateway to Edwards Air Force Base, the city is at the hub of "Aerospace Valley" and the emerging civilian spaceport at Mojave. To the south are the twin cities of Lancaster & Palmdale.The Asher Ranch sales office is located at Half Dome Avenue and 35Street West in Rosamond at 3519 Half Dome Avenue, open daily 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday 1 to 5 p.m. Please call 661-221-3905 for more information or visit the website at www.FrontierHomes.com.Neighborhoods by Frontier Communities span over 10 cities throughout the Inland Empire, including Chino, Ontario, Jurupa Valley, North Fontana, Montclair, Menifee, Rosamond, Moreno Valley, San Jacinto and Riverside. A local neighborhood builder with deep roots in the Inland Empire, the company has continually helped it achieve some of its many goals and high aspirations working for a rich quality of life. People of all ages and life stages have entrusted Frontier Communities to fulfill the promise they have made to themselves - ownership of a beautiful new home in vibrant surroundings, and one they are proud to call home.