RST Vision In Color will be the exclusive distributor of Dr. Fisher Products in

This new partnership will evolve the marketing posture of the Dr. Fischer brand in North America through the local stocking centers that RST Visions In Color will provide along with a local seasoned sales team.
Under the terms of the agreement, RST Vision In Color will be the exclusive North America distributor of IR, UV, & SSTV lamps produced by Dr. Fischer Europe out of Pont-a-Mousson France.
This new partnership will enhance the position of the Dr. Fischer brand in North America through the local stocking centers that RST Visions In Color will provide along with a local seasoned sales team. RST Visions In Color has over 30 years experience within the specialty lamp market. The Dr. Fischer product offering of premium UV, IR, and SSTV lamp solutions provides synergism to the other products and services RST Visions supports, which makes for an ideal fit to fulfill the many specific niche markets served. The Dr. Fischer Group employs over 550 people, and has 3 manufacturing facilities throughout Europe
About RST Visions in Color:
RST Visions in Color is a leading supplier of specialty lamp solutions for advanced technology, alternative energy, and entertainment industries including semiconductor, stage and studio, solar, medical and dental, scientific, water treatment, PCB, Aquamarine and a wide variety of other UV and I/R applications. RST Visions In Color works closely with customers to provide application specific custom and semicustom integrated lamp products and lighting solutions. In concert with the leading worldwide lamp manufacturers and custom niche application specialty manufacturers, RST offers engineered solutions to unique OEM requirements as well as very competitively priced general lighting products available through their online store at http://www.rstvisions.com.
RST Visions In Color is headquartered in North Hollywood, California, and also has sales offices in San Jose, Ca, Point Pleasant, NJ, and a new full sales & distribution center in Atlanta, Ga.
About The DR. FISCHER GROUP:
The DR. FISCHER GROUP is one of the leading manufacturers of lamps and lights. Its
structure as a group of specialized and established companies allows them to precisely and
quickly fulfill customers' specific wishes and requirements. The Group's greatest strengths
include expert consultation, customer proximity, professional service, and the manufacture of
custom-tailored, user-specific special applications.
As a medium-sized, owner-managed company, the DR. FISCHER GROUP is committed to
traditional values: mutual trust, commercial honesty, adherence to deadlines and
sustainability. The company reaffirms these values in its daily operations, complying
with, and even surpassing, standards and quality criteria.
As a European brand, the DR. FISCHER GROUP manufactures its products in factories in
Germany, France, and Italy. Thereare 6 different business units around the world that are
responsible for various productcategories such as, Luminaires, Domestic Appliance Lamps, Halogen, IR & UV, and special signal lamps. Further information available at:
www.dr-fischer-
Contact
Jeff Van Etten, Adam Munoz, Ken Munoz
818-566-1114
mtropp@rstvisions.com
