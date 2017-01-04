Long-Time College Rivalry Is Now The River City Blues Cup

The new name of the annual LeMoyne-Owen College v. Lane College basketball game brings more fun and excitement to the age-old rivalry.

-- Greater Memphis Mediais proud to announce the launch of the River City Blues Cup. This is a new and exciting face for the highly-anticipated annual basketball game between LeMoyne-Owen College Magicians and its long-time rival the Lane College Dragons. The River City Blues Cup game will take place Saturday, January 14th in the LOC Bruce/Johnson Hall Gymnasium at 7:30 p.m. Fans can also see the womens' teams play at 5:30 p.m. The school is located at 807 Walker Ave. Memphis, TN 38126.Greater Memphis Media Founder and Executive Director Brian Clay is a 1992 graduate of LOC and works tirelessly to promote his alma mater. In 2016, he launched the Lois Deberry Scholarship, in honor of the late Tennessee Speaker Pro Tempore, to assist students who are part of the college's newly constructed journalism program. The game will be an opportunity to further expand their knowledge of media by assisting personnel from Shelby County Schools radio station, WQOX-FM/88.5, as they operate equipment and commentate during a live broadcast. The winning team will receive a beautiful trophy and of course bragging rights.The idea for the River City Blues Cup was conceived by Clay, "Over the last few years LeMoyne has worked hard to inform the public of the wonderful things it has to offer academically and athletically. This game is a big deal for the school and we wanted to brand it in a way that touts that and lets the Memphis community know it's their game too."LeMoyne-Owen College Athletic Director Clint Jackson is also a proud LeMoyne-Owen alumnus and is excited about the game and future opportunities this new face could bring, "We have amazing alumni here at LeMoyne-Owen and when Brian brought this idea to us we readily got on board. He is quite vocal about his love for his alma mater and I am inviting all LOC Magicians and Lane Dragons to come out and support their team. This is the first year but we plan to make it bigger and better each year and we can do that with their support," said Mr. Jackson.LeMoyne-Owen and Lane are both fully accredited, private four year historically black colleges within the state of Tennessee. They were founded in 1968 and 1882 respectively. This promises to be an exciting game. For more information about the River City Blues Cup, contact Greater Memphis Media at (901) 801-0096. Also visit, Greater Memphis Media at www.facebook.com/GreaterMemphisMedia.