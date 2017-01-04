 
Industry News





Leading Risk Managers revealed in new report

30 Individuals named among the country's leading risk professionals
 
TORONTO - Jan. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Insurance Business Canada has released itsLeading Risk Managers report, recognizing 30 individuals from some of the largest and most dynamic companies in the country who are at the forefront of Canada's fight against corporate risks.

"Risk managers protect Canada's corporations from threats of every kind by identifying potential risks and checking business processes for possible weaknesses," said Heather Turner, IBC journalist. "For this report, Insurance Business Canada has gone behind the scenes to find out more about some of the people in this important role."

In the latest report, Insurance Business Canada highlights a diverse range of individuals, businesses, risk and coverage who have committed themselves to safeguarding Canada's corporate interests.

To learn more, see issue 4.06 of Insurance Business Canada, out now.

To view this year's leading risk managers, go to http://www.insurancebusiness.ca/ca/rankings/ibc-leading-risk-managers-2016/

Insurance Business is Canada's leading independent business magazine and website for insurance brokers and advice professionals. A key business resource, Insurance Business provides daily breaking news, cutting-edge opinion and in-depth analysis affecting the industry. Insurance Business is part of a global suite of insurance publications from independent media company Key Media International (www.keymedia.com).

For more information, please contact:

Katrina Ricarte

katrina.ricarte@keymedia.com

Contact
Katrina Ricarte
***@keymedia.com
Source:
Email:***@keymedia.com
