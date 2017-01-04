News By Tag
Leading Risk Managers revealed in new report
30 Individuals named among the country's leading risk professionals
"Risk managers protect Canada's corporations from threats of every kind by identifying potential risks and checking business processes for possible weaknesses,"
In the latest report, Insurance Business Canada highlights a diverse range of individuals, businesses, risk and coverage who have committed themselves to safeguarding Canada's corporate interests.
To learn more, see issue 4.06 of Insurance Business Canada, out now.
To view this year's leading risk managers, go to http://www.insurancebusiness.ca/
