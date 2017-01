Leading Risk Managers revealed in new report

30 Individuals named among the country's leading risk professionals

Contact

Katrina Ricarte

***@keymedia.com Katrina Ricarte

End

--has released itsLeading Risk Managers report, recognizing 30 individuals from some of the largest and most dynamic companies in the country who are at the forefront of Canada's fight against corporate risks."Risk managers protect Canada's corporations from threats of every kind by identifying potential risks and checking business processes for possible weaknesses,"said Heather Turner,journalist. "For this report,has gone behind the scenes to find out more about some of the people in this important role."In the latest report,highlights a diverse range of individuals, businesses, risk and coverage who have committed themselves to safeguarding Canada's corporate interests.To learn more, see issue 4.06 ofout now.To view this year's leading risk managers, go to http://www.insurancebusiness.ca/ca/rankings/ibc-leading-risk-managers-2016/is Canada's leading independent business magazine and website for insurance brokers and advice professionals. A key business resource,provides daily breaking news, cutting-edge opinion and in-depth analysis affecting the industry.is part of a global suite of insurance publications from independent media company Key Media International ( www.keymedia.com ).For more information, please contact:Katrina Ricartekatrina.ricarte@keymedia.com