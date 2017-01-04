News By Tag
"The Shadow of the Staff: A Wizard's Revenge"
First Book in Sci-Fi Series Begins With a Battle of Elves & Dwarves
Delivering a message from the Elf King to the Dwarf King on the western coast, Burton's travels take on many twists and turns. When he finally arrives, a fierce battle is fought between elves, men, dwarves, Myopians, Rangers, trolls, Orcs, and wizards. The mighty battle proves costly and many die in combat. But the goal is achieved! The evil wizard is captured and returned to his lands far to the west and over the great sea.
The Shadow of the Staff: A Wizard's Revenge is but the first book in the exciting series.What adventures await Burton next?
"This start of the fantasy adventure series will thrill science fiction readers. We are most proud to announce its release," said Robert Fletcher, CEO of Strategic Book Publishing and Rights Agency.
About the Author: M.A. Haddad is a native of Toledo, Ohio, and still lives there. After serving nearly 25 years in the Air Force, he is now retired. He also is a 12-year member of the American Legion and has served over 40 years in Civil Air Patrol. This is his first book. He is working on the sequel.
THE SHADOW OF THE STAFF: A WIZARD'S REVENGE (ISBN: 978-1-63135-
WHOLESALERS:
Strategic Book Publishing and Rights Co, LLC
www.SBPRA.net (http://www.strategicbookclub.com/)
ABOUT: Strategic Book Publishing and Rights Co, LLC provides book publishing, book marketing, and e-Book services to over 10,000 writers around the world. Our books are available through Ingram, the largest book distributor in the world, as well as in bookstores, through Amazon, Barnes & Noble and all online channels. Strategic Book Publishing and Rights Co, LLC attends and exhibits at the major book expositions in London, New York, China, and Germany each year.
