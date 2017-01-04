Vital and Viral Marketing: Success for Your Company in a Digital World

Get Ahead with this in depth How-to Guide for Digital Marketing

-- In this technological age where everything you could possibly want or need is literally at your fingertips, it is more important than ever to keep up to date with the newest digital marketing trends. Social media, digital advertising, marketing affiliates and so many other forms of digital marketing are consistently a problem for businesses.Many companies struggle and continue to fall behind in digital marketing which considerably lowers your marketing audience which in turn cuts into potential profits. If companies or individuals are looking to start up their digital marketing campaign or even update and improve existing digital marketing strategies, thenis the book they need.This highly informative, detailed guide will walk you through all the necessary terminology and steps to streamline and boost your online and digital marketing presence. Everything you need to know from why to use digital marketing, how to develop a sound marketing plan, steps of executing your plan and how to pick the strategy that is right for you- all easily accessible and conveniently available on Barnes and Noble and Amazon online.Written by Melissa English and published this past August 2016 by VIP Press, it will sure to help boost your online traffic and point you in the right direction.Mrs. English uses her expertise in International Business, linguistics, and journalism to really delve into the marketing world. She is no stranger to running a business and the importance of marketing. She is an accomplished author, producer and publisher from Atlanta, GA and has multiple Masters Degrees from the University of Georgia.It comes in paperback or digital format. You can order your digital copy here: