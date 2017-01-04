News By Tag
ARM Insight, Inc. Meets Payment Card Industry Data Security Standards
Independent Audit Verifies ARM Insight, Inc.'s PCI Compliance
KirkpatrickPrice, a licensed CPA and PCI QSA firm, performed the audit and appropriate testing of ARM Insight, Inc.'s controls that are relevant to the storing and transmitting of information from credit, debit, or other payment cards. In accordance with the PCI Security Standards Council, KirkpatrickPrice's Qualified Security Assessors assisted ARM Insight, Inc. in becoming PCI compliant.
The PCI Data Security Standard is a complex security standard that focuses on security management, policies, procedures, network architecture, software design, and other critical protective procedures. These security standards are relevant to any merchant or service provider that uses, stores or transmits information from a payment card.
"Keeping our data secure and protecting our customers is extremely important to ARM Insight," said Jason Hills, Chief Revenue Officer. "KirkpatrickPrice has been a great partner for us, their insights have helped us enhance our security policies and maintain PCI compliance."
"Many of ARM Insight, Inc.'s clients rely on their systems to process or store sensitive data and protect information,"
About ARM Insight, Inc.
ARM Insight is a big data and analytics company focused on the payments industry. The company provides payments based business intelligence solutions for Credit, Debit and Prepaid Card Processors, Investment Companies, Financial Institutions, and Retail Corporations. ARM's platform is able to transforms the millions of raw transaction data from legacy processor platforms into actionable information, which enables companies to make intelligent business decisions and automate manual operational tasks.
About KirkpatrickPrice, LLC
KirkpatrickPrice is a licensed CPA and PCI QSA firm providing assurance services to over 550 clients in more than 48 states, Canada, Asia, and Europe. The firm has over 12 years of experience in information security and compliance assurance by performing assessments, audits, and tests that strengthen information security and internal controls. KirkpatrickPrice most commonly provides advice on SSAE 16, SOC 2, HIPAA, PCI DSS, ISO 27001, FISMA, and CFPB frameworks. www.kirkpatrickprice.com
Contact
Jason Hills
***@arminsight.com
