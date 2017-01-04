 
News By Tag
* Prepaid Management Platform
* Fraud Monitoring
* Payment Card Industry
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Finance
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Portland
  Oregon
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
10987654

ARM Insight, Inc. Meets Payment Card Industry Data Security Standards

Independent Audit Verifies ARM Insight, Inc.'s PCI Compliance
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Prepaid Management Platform
* Fraud Monitoring
* Payment Card Industry

Industry:
* Finance

Location:
* Portland - Oregon - US

PORTLAND, Ore. - Jan. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- ARM Insight, Inc., a leader in transaction-based analytics and service, today announced that it has completed its PCI audit and received their Report on Compliance (RoC).  These reports verify that ARM Insight, Inc. adheres to the Payment Card Industry Security Data Standard and has the proper internal controls and processes in place to deliver high quality services to its clients.

KirkpatrickPrice, a licensed CPA and PCI QSA firm, performed the audit and appropriate testing of ARM Insight, Inc.'s controls that are relevant to the storing and transmitting of information from credit, debit, or other payment cards.  In accordance with the PCI Security Standards Council, KirkpatrickPrice's Qualified Security Assessors assisted ARM Insight, Inc. in becoming PCI compliant.

The PCI Data Security Standard is a complex security standard that focuses on security management, policies, procedures, network architecture, software design, and other critical protective procedures.  These security standards are relevant to any merchant or service provider that uses, stores or transmits information from a payment card.

"Keeping our data secure and protecting our customers is extremely important to ARM Insight," said Jason Hills, Chief Revenue Officer.  "KirkpatrickPrice has been a great partner for us, their insights have helped us enhance our security policies and maintain PCI compliance."

"Many of ARM Insight, Inc.'s clients rely on their systems to process or store sensitive data and protect information," said Joseph Kirkpatrick, Managing Partner with KirkpatrickPrice. "As a result, ARM Insight, Inc. has implemented best practice controls demanded by their customers to address information security and compliance risks. Our third-party opinion validates these controls and the tests we perform provide assurance regarding the accounts receivables management services provided by ARM Insight, Inc.."

About ARM Insight, Inc.
ARM Insight is a big data and analytics company focused on the payments industry. The company provides payments based business intelligence solutions for Credit, Debit and Prepaid Card Processors, Investment Companies, Financial Institutions, and Retail Corporations. ARM's platform is able to transforms the millions of raw transaction data from legacy processor platforms into actionable information, which enables companies to make intelligent business decisions and automate manual operational tasks.

About KirkpatrickPrice, LLC
KirkpatrickPrice is a licensed CPA and PCI QSA firm providing assurance services to over 550 clients in more than 48 states, Canada, Asia, and Europe. The firm has over 12 years of experience in information security and compliance assurance by performing assessments, audits, and tests that strengthen information security and internal controls. KirkpatrickPrice most commonly provides advice on SSAE 16, SOC 2, HIPAA, PCI DSS, ISO 27001, FISMA, and CFPB frameworks. www.kirkpatrickprice.com

Contact
Jason Hills
***@arminsight.com
End
Source:KirkpatrickPrice, LLC
Email:***@arminsight.com
Tags:Prepaid Management Platform, Fraud Monitoring, Payment Card Industry
Industry:Finance
Location:Portland - Oregon - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 10, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share