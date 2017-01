Hip-Hop artist releases new single, "Go Go" exclusively on Spotify

Hip-Hop Artist Don Badgett

-- Contact: Clorissa WrightSynergy PR ServicesT: 678.557.0720E: cwright@synergyprservices.comColorado Springs, CO January 10, 2017—Independent Hip-Hop artist Don Badgett, releases his first single of 2017,On February 7, 2017, the hypnotic and fiery record, "is set for its long awaited release—exclusively on Spotify. Lyrics like "…can't tell me shit, used to sleep on the floor, but now it's game time…" strike the chords of reality as the artist unapologetically chronicles a day in the life of a man on a mission. Complimenting the storyline is a bass-heavy, commanding track produced by Synesthetic Nation.Hailing from South Carolina and residing in Colorado, Badgett's goal is to take the baton from other successful southern artists and spread his craft from coast to coast. More than just an artist, he received a business administration degree from Benedict College—so his approach is multi-faceted and intentional.Off to a busy start in 2017, the single release party forwill be held on February 2at Speakeasy Vape Bar in Colorado Springs. On the east coast, Don is performing at New York's legendary artist mecca, SOB's on March 12. Remaining tour and performance dates to be added.Previously featured on SiriusXM Radio and other major platforms, the upcoming record will be officially released worldwide on Tuesday, February 7on Spotify.See more from Don Badgett's camp: Don Badgett TV ( https://www.youtube.com/ channel/UCNst9Lmf70IzIa9ii5NuEcA/ ... Follow on social media for upcoming performances and more @TheReal_DonBFor media/interview requests contact: cwright@synergyprservices.com