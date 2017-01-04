Attn:Business Editor re Super Bowl Advertising:Is a $5 Million dollar ad in The Super Bowl worth it?

This is about Super Bowl advertising and advertising in general. It's also about some very easy-to-use advertising math that can help all kinds of businesses make a lot more money. The math is called "The Barrows Popularity Factor."

-- IS A $5,000,000 AD IN THE SUPER BOWL WORTH IT?AND...HOW CAN YOU DETERMINE THE BEST WAY TO SPEND YOUR ADVERTISING BUDGET?Every company has their own way of determining how to spend their advertising budget. A lot of those decisions are extremely subjective, especially when you are betting about $5,000,000 or more on a Super Bowl ad versus so many other ways to spend that same advertising money.So, is the ad in the Super Bowl worth it? Is it the best way to spend that advertising money?"If you are going to spend $5 million dollars for an ad in the Super Bowl, or even $25 for an ad on overnight TV, you'd better make sure that ad sells something," says Robert Barrows, President of an ad agency called R.M Barrows Advertising & Public Relations in San Mateo, California."And along these lines, he adds...and especially for ads in the Super Bowl...Here are some things to look for...1) How many Television ads have you seen that don't even tell you the name of the product or company until the final seconds of the ad? (Long after the viewer may have already clicked out of it.)2) How many of those Super Bowl ads are so over produced that they forget to actually sell something or tell you why you should buy it?3) How many of those ads actually made you think about buying the product? How many of those ads made you want to break into your savings and head for the store?4) How many of those ads can you remember even the next day?5) How many of those $5 million dollar Super Bowl ads were not even closed captioned for the hearing impaired? (Closed Captioning only costs about $300 per ad, or less, depending on the supplier.)6) How many of those ads can't even pass what Barrows calls "the flush test?"(The flush test is a term Barrows uses for a sound mix that you can hear even if you are out of the room going to the bathroom when the ad runs. Even if you are in the kitchen getting a bite to eat, the sound mix ought to be good enough to hear when you are in another room.)Make sure the sound mix always passes "'The flush test,'" says Barrows. "Try it and see. A lot of ads just won't pass the flush test, and if your ad ran when someone was in the bathroom, a part of your five million dollars just went down the drain.""And the best answer to the question is the Super Bowl ad worth it...is ..."How much did it sell?" says Barrows.To help you measure the effectiveness of Super Bowl advertising as well as any kind of advertising, Barrows has developed some easy-to-use advertising math that actually lets you QUANTIFY the relationship between your advertising and sales.The math is called "The Barrows Popularity Factor." Every business in the universe should start using this math immediately, says Barrows. The math will give you more of the information you need to make key marketing decisions with far less risk, and businesses of all kinds can use the math to help them make a lot more money."You can read more about the math and download a booklet called "The Barrows Popularity Factor" for $4.95 at www.barrows.comSo, which ads will be the best Super Bowl ads, and which ads will be the worst Super Bowl ads? The best way to answer that question, and the only way to answer that question, for each individual advertiser is... "How much did that ad sell?"For additional information about measuring the effectiveness of advertising with the math in "The Barrows Popularity Factor," contact Robert Barrows at R.M. Barrows, Inc. Advertising and Public Relations in San Mateo, California at 650-344-4405, www.barrows.com.