Molly McCreary There's Something in the Woods by Melissa English

--What is better than a sunny day picnic with your mother right outside the forest? Discovering and learning about the animals that live there of course!takes you on a delightful journey to do just that.Follow along with Molly and her mother as they make blueberry pancakes, pack a lunch and go for a picnic outside the forest. Many animals live in the forest such as birds, raccoons, ducks, deer and squirrels and Molly learns how to make items from clay they find in the river! All in all, a perfect "girl's day."is written by Melissa English and Elaine Williams, who have created this enjoyable children's short story which is the second book in the Molly McCreary series and is published by VIP Press. This enchanting book was released today and can be purchased on Amazon and Barnes and Noble. All of the illustrations in this book are done by Lauren Lloyd, a truly talented artist.The first book-Garden is also available online and is published by Tate Publishing.Melissa English originally hails from Atlanta, GA and attended school at the University of Georgia. She studied newspaper journalism, linguistics, classics and art history and has a degree in each of the four areas. She went on to have a Masters in Classics & Archaeology and an MBA in International Business.Melissa English has many other books including:and many, many more. Mrs. English likes to keep busy and has many more projects in the works. She is extremely grateful to have teamed up with her mother Elaine Williams on this story.You can follow along on social media at: