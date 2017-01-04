 
News By Tag
* Entertainment
* Children S Books
* Melissa English
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Atlanta
  Georgia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
10987654


Molly McCreary There's Something in the Woods by Melissa English

 
 
Melissa English
Melissa English
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Entertainment
Children S Books
Melissa English

Industry:
Entertainment

Location:
Atlanta - Georgia - US

Subject:
Products

ATLANTA - Jan. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- The Learning Continues in the next Molly McCreary Children's Book

What is better than a sunny day picnic with your mother right outside the forest? Discovering and learning about the animals that live there of course!  Molly McCreary and the Picnic in the Woods takes you on a delightful journey to do just that.

Follow along with Molly and her mother as they make blueberry pancakes, pack a lunch and go for a picnic outside the forest.  Many animals live in the forest such as birds, raccoons, ducks, deer and squirrels and Molly learns how to make items from clay they find in the river! All in all, a perfect "girl's day."

Molly McCreary and the Picnic in the Woods is written by Melissa English and Elaine Williams, who have created this enjoyable children's short story which is the second book in the Molly McCreary series and is published by VIP Press.  This enchanting book was released today and can be purchased on Amazon and Barnes and Noble.  All of the illustrations in this book are done by Lauren Lloyd, a truly talented artist.

The first book- Molly McCreary: There's Something in the Garden is also available online and is published by Tate Publishing.

Melissa English originally hails from Atlanta, GA and attended school at the University of Georgia.  She studied newspaper journalism, linguistics, classics and art history and has a degree in each of the four areas.  She went on to have a Masters in Classics & Archaeology and an MBA in International Business.

Melissa English has many other books including: My Truth, The Transiente Amores, The Rite of Love, The Traveling Black Bag, Reflections from the Edge of the World, Alexander's Song and many, many more.  Mrs. English likes to keep busy and has many more projects in the works. She is extremely grateful to have teamed up with her mother Elaine Williams on this story.

You can follow along on social media at:

https://www.facebook.com/MollyMccrearyTheresSomethingInTh...

Media Contact
VIP Press
678-736-0389
***@vanity-international-press.com
End
Source:VIP Press
Email:***@vanity-international-press.com Email Verified
Tags:Entertainment, Children S Books, Melissa English
Industry:Entertainment
Location:Atlanta - Georgia - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
VIP Publishing PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 10, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share