Prytime Medical Devices Receives Trademark Registration for P-Tip®
About REBOA
REBOA (Resuscitative Endovascular Occlusion of the Aorta) is a minimally invasive technique to temporarily occlude large vessels by using a balloon catheter. Leading trauma centers across the US are adopting REBOA as a vital temporizing adjunct to control hemorrhage, which has been identified as the number one cause of potentially survivable death in the surgical, emergency, and critical care environment.
About Prytime Medical Devices (The REBOA Company™)
Prytime Medical is an innovative medical device company that designs, develops and commercializes minimally invasive solutions for trauma. The company's flagship product is the ER-REBOA™ Catheter, a patented 7 Fr compatible balloon catheter for temporary occlusion of large vessels and pressure monitoring. In addition, the company is developing multiple next generation REBOA catheters and other minimally invasive solutions of interest. More information can be found at www.prytimemedical.com or by calling (210) 340-0116.
Visit us at: http://prytimemedical.com/
Follow us at: @prytimemedical
