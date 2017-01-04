 
Industry News





January 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
10987654


Great Concepts, NO Money! Ever Run Into This Problem? They Say "It Takes Money To Make Money"

Whatever Happen To The Concept That Promote Sharity. That Is The Big Idea Under Anything Jacky.
 
 
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. - Jan. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Anything Jacky was created with one idea in mind to help the many Americans without a job or with a job become independent  either by creating a second form of income that would support their family.  What's wrong with this concept? Nothing the American Dream is not only an American Dream. It's a dream that is nation to nation, a worldwide concept.  People want to see their family thrive and do better. Why can't they have piece of the pie. Our human existence exist not that we live on another plane when in fact we don't.  We are beings of higher consciousness not just one set of lower animal species mentality. Many concept created by man was inspired by Divine Intervention. So why are you behaving as if you own it.   Are we not gifted with morals, values and ethics? Aren't we merely higher intelligent beings from an higher animal consciousness? Yes, we are. So why then can't we all have a lifestyle nation to nation of what exhibit comfort, happiness and financial stability? We can! That's what I want.

According to the Washington Post "9 out of 10 businesses fail, and about 50 percent survive for four or five years. The idea is people want to do better and are striving to. Why create such obstacles that stand in their way. Why does it have to be so tricky? We are not celebrities and most of us are not born Rich to get our business funded and developed how we want it.  Anything Jacky was created with that one concept. It was created from a mother to another striving mother, a struggling family that is surrounded by a bunch of animals that is dominating the industries and stopping business owners (http://www.anythingjacky.com/)  efforts to strive to build their business. I had the Service Providers in mind when I created Anything Jacky. I had one idea I want to Help People beat the struggle to make money to feed their families.  How many Service Professionals out there such as Plumbers, Handymans, (http://www.apple.com/) Cleaners, Roofers, Web Developers, Administrators, Accountings, Bookkeepers or Customer Service, Bartenders, Waiters and Waitress, that can't find work? There are many people. We lost the lack in what it means. Its not about the competition but about you being a Team that strive to  build a system that follows the concept of one hand washes another. What happen to those days?

The founding principals of Anything Jacky is to create a free and membership community that is founded under principals and values that help the Service Provider get business. The objective is to somehow set the standards for how Service Providers  Market their business and help them bring more money in their homes. Although the platform is not fully where it should be and many of the concept are still in writing  waiting to be implemented and to come into existence. Anything Jacky when all the funds are available will launch the 2nd phase of the community with faith to fully develop the business the way it is envisioned.

The concept is to create a unified community that bring together the concept of Sharity. They say "It takes money to make money" so why not embark on a vision that say "More people making money, the more money they will spend" and in turn we build a better economy. Why not?  Because of a selfish mind set rather than a selfless mind set that's why it has not happened. Those of us who want to penetrate this concept and strive to develop our brand and our business why not let us in. You have nothing to lose. Those that are big time companies now don't you remember what it felt like to want success you can taste it? Shouldn't you make it easier since you are now functioning on a higher plane? That's suppose to be the idea right? The concept is let the people in that want more and this will support your effort. Trust me the money will be moved around and you won't miss any of it. Service Providers need a fighting chance to grow and develop their business. The concept is to give us a chance to change the game. This way we can build a society that strive for Service Providers to build their brand and their model under morals and values not just capitalizing off of people but to circulate the money. Do this by having a place for the Service Provider and the moral of the Story is to Let Us In.

Despite the obstacles we face while developing this community and even though it is not where we want it to be. We shall prevail and our commitment to help Service Providers will come in existence one small step at a time with our lack in resources. It will happen for us.  With that said we have develop a YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VDJHg2hRzdU) to give you an idea of what Anything Jacky is about.  Service Providers  can find videos about Anything Jacky. We hope to develop more videos that when we launch our 2nd Phase of the business hopefully setting the Standard for the Service Providers Business.



About Anything Jacky

Anything Jacky is a community that was created under the concept of Sharity and helping people develop a way to increase their income with the skills they already have under a environment that is with in a sustainable sector.

