Great Concepts, NO Money! Ever Run Into This Problem? They Say "It Takes Money To Make Money"
Whatever Happen To The Concept That Promote Sharity. That Is The Big Idea Under Anything Jacky.
According to the Washington Post "9 out of 10 businesses fail, and about 50 percent survive for four or five years. The idea is people want to do better and are striving to. Why create such obstacles that stand in their way. Why does it have to be so tricky? We are not celebrities and most of us are not born Rich to get our business funded and developed how we want it. Anything Jacky was created with that one concept. It was created from a mother to another striving mother, a struggling family that is surrounded by a bunch of animals that is dominating the industries and stopping business owners (http://www.anythingjacky.com/
The founding principals of Anything Jacky is to create a free and membership community that is founded under principals and values that help the Service Provider get business. The objective is to somehow set the standards for how Service Providers Market their business and help them bring more money in their homes. Although the platform is not fully where it should be and many of the concept are still in writing waiting to be implemented and to come into existence. Anything Jacky when all the funds are available will launch the 2nd phase of the community with faith to fully develop the business the way it is envisioned.
The concept is to create a unified community that bring together the concept of Sharity. They say "It takes money to make money" so why not embark on a vision that say "More people making money, the more money they will spend" and in turn we build a better economy. Why not? Because of a selfish mind set rather than a selfless mind set that's why it has not happened. Those of us who want to penetrate this concept and strive to develop our brand and our business why not let us in. You have nothing to lose. Those that are big time companies now don't you remember what it felt like to want success you can taste it? Shouldn't you make it easier since you are now functioning on a higher plane? That's suppose to be the idea right? The concept is let the people in that want more and this will support your effort. Trust me the money will be moved around and you won't miss any of it. Service Providers need a fighting chance to grow and develop their business. The concept is to give us a chance to change the game. This way we can build a society that strive for Service Providers to build their brand and their model under morals and values not just capitalizing off of people but to circulate the money. Do this by having a place for the Service Provider and the moral of the Story is to Let Us In.
Despite the obstacles we face while developing this community and even though it is not where we want it to be. We shall prevail and our commitment to help Service Providers will come in existence one small step at a time with our lack in resources. It will happen for us. With that said we have develop a YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/
About Anything Jacky
Anything Jacky is a community that was created under the concept of Sharity and helping people develop a way to increase their income with the skills they already have under a environment that is with in a sustainable sector.
Contact
Kammy P
9738509101
***@anythingjacky.com
