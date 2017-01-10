Country(s)
Shifting the Dialogue on Super Bowl Sunday with a SUPERFLOW Yoga Class in Boston
On a day notorious for lounging and basking in the glow of the television, the publishers of the popular LA YOGA print magazine are seizing the opportunity to shift the dialogue with their Second Annual SUPERFLOW happening at the Intercontinental Hotel along the banks of Boston's historic seaport. Featuring a dynamic line-up of global talent, including Anthony Tomasi, David Vendetti, Felicia Tomasko, Sienna Creasy and Romy Valdez, the LA YOGA/BOSTON YOGA publishers see the event as an innovative opportunity to power up naturally, celebrate wellness and greet the exploding community of yogis here on the East Coast. "After fifteen years of consistent growth in the Los Angeles yoga community we are delighted with the robust response that BOSTON YOGA, its weekly newsletter and events calendar are enjoying in the local yoga community. Both Felicia Tomasko and I are originally from New England so this is a homecoming of sorts, and we are thrilled to bring back a bigger and bolder SUPERFLOW this year," commented LA YOGA Publisher Doug Corbett.
Beyond the yoga, program highlights at this boutique event will include trunk shows featuring yoga apparel and accessories, vibrational sound energy, 200 kindred spirits and a room with a spectacular view.
A portion of the afternoon's proceeds will support the work of Boston-based Lucy's Love Bus (www.lucyslovebus.org)
The February 5th event is open to the public. A limited number of tickets remain and can be purchased at: https://tickets.brightstarevents.com/
Based in Santa Monica, California, LA YOGA, BOSTON YOGA and EVENTS.YOGA in print and online connects community, offers meaningful inspiration, educates readers on real-world sustainable solutions, showcases people finding balance in their lives and pursuing dreams, and provides insights for practice.
CONTACTS
Felicia Tomasko
Editor in Chief, LA YOGA and President Bliss Network, LLC
ftomasko@blissnetwork.com
Susan Currie
Managing Editor, BOSTON YOGA
susan@boston.yoga
Contact
Susan Currie
***@boston.yoga
