Shifting the Dialogue on Super Bowl Sunday with a SUPERFLOW Yoga Class in Boston superflow- anthony- football- field- web BOSTON - Jan. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- LA YOGA Magazine (www.layoga.com) continues its expansion to the Greater Boston area in 2017 with the continued growth of its sister publication, BOSTON YOGA (www.boston.yoga) . In the media company's signature style of trumpeting health and well being, they're snatching the narrative again this Super Bowl Sunday with SUPERFLOW, an afternoon of high powered yoga and community as well as a roundtable panel discussion featuring influencers in the healthy living and wellness fields.



On a day notorious for lounging and basking in the glow of the television, the publishers of the popular LA YOGA print magazine are seizing the opportunity to shift the dialogue with their Second Annual SUPERFLOW happening at the Intercontinental Hotel along the banks of Boston's historic seaport. Featuring a dynamic line-up of global talent, including Anthony Tomasi, David Vendetti, Felicia Tomasko, Sienna Creasy and Romy Valdez, the LA YOGA/BOSTON YOGA publishers see the event as an innovative opportunity to power up naturally, celebrate wellness and greet the exploding community of yogis here on the East Coast. "After fifteen years of consistent growth in the Los Angeles yoga community we are delighted with the robust response that BOSTON YOGA, its weekly newsletter and events calendar are enjoying in the local yoga community. Both Felicia Tomasko and I are originally from New England so this is a homecoming of sorts, and we are thrilled to bring back a bigger and bolder SUPERFLOW this year," commented LA YOGA Publisher Doug Corbett.



Beyond the yoga, program highlights at this boutique event will include trunk shows featuring yoga apparel and accessories, vibrational sound energy, 200 kindred spirits and a room with a spectacular view.



A portion of the afternoon's proceeds will support the work of Boston-based Lucy's Love Bus (www.lucyslovebus.org) . When Lucy Grogan was eight years old she was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia. Throughout her long illness, concerned individuals raised money to help support Lucy. Through that support Lucy learned about the benefits of integrative therapies such as massage, yoga, acupuncture, art therapy, and therapeutic horseback riding. When Lucy was 11, she told her mother that when she was "done with cancer" she wanted to start a program that would provide free integrative therapies to children with cancer to help manage the side effects and late effects of conventional cancer treatment. Since 2006, Lucy's Love Bus has helped deliver love, comfort and quality of life to more than 800 children diagnosed with cancer throughout New England. Said Beecher Grogan, Lucy's Mom and the Executive Director of the organization, "We are so honored to have been chosen as the charity partner for SUPERFLOW! Lucy would have loved the concept of yogis sharing the power of yoga with the children she loved most--the children who are suffering right now, and need to have access to healing therapies that keep their minds and bodies connected during the fight of their lives."



The February 5th event is open to the public. A limited number of tickets remain and can be purchased at:



Based in Santa Monica, California, LA YOGA, BOSTON YOGA and EVENTS.YOGA in print and online connects community, offers meaningful inspiration, educates readers on real-world sustainable solutions, showcases people finding balance in their lives and pursuing dreams, and provides insights for practice.



CONTACTS



Felicia Tomasko

Editor in Chief, LA YOGA and President Bliss Network, LLC

ftomasko@blissnetwork.com



Susan Currie

Managing Editor, BOSTON YOGA

susan@boston.yoga



Contact

Susan Currie

***@boston.yoga



Photo:

