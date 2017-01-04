News By Tag
Online Copy Guru, LLC Releases Book to Help Clients Create Effective Lead Magnets
Online Copy Guru, LLC, a direct response copywriting and marketing strategy firm, has combined their background and experience to compile the most proven methods and techniques to help them build successful online marketing campaigns for their clients. The ebook is designed for those new to online marketing in addition to businesses looking to enhance their lead generation efforts. The ebook explains lead magnets, what types are best to use depending on your audience, and how to incorporate them you're your sales funnel.
The ebook is available at http://onlinecopyguru.com/
About Online Copy Guru, LLC
Online Copy Guru, LLC specializes in direct response copywriting and marketing strategy services. Their solutions let companies improve their marketing performance and increase credibility through copywriting, professional marketing strategy development, and proven traffic-building strategies.
