Online Copy Guru, LLC Releases Book to Help Clients Create Effective Lead Magnets

-- Online Copy Guru, LLC has released a new ebook,, that explains why every business needs a lead magnet and provides examples of which types to use.Online Copy Guru, LLC, a direct response copywriting and marketing strategy firm, has combined their background and experience to compile the most proven methods and techniques to help them build successful online marketing campaigns for their clients. The ebook is designed for those new to online marketing in addition to businesses looking to enhance their lead generation efforts. The ebook explains lead magnets, what types are best to use depending on your audience, and how to incorporate them you're your sales funnel."So many clients were coming to us to help them improve their lead generation strategies,"says Monique Poché, Owner of Online Copy Guru, LLC. "We realized that the concept of a lead magnet can be intimidating but by implementing one of the simple strategies found within the book, our clients can understand the best way for their business to improve their current sales funnel and boost revenue. Instead of not having a lead magnet at all or developing an ineffective strategy, now our clients have an easy-to-follow guide to help them expand their online marketing efforts without wasting precious marketing dollars."The ebook is available at http://onlinecopyguru.com/ book-store/ Online Copy Guru, LLC specializes in direct response copywriting and marketing strategy services. Their solutions let companies improve their marketing performance and increase credibility through copywriting, professional marketing strategy development, and proven traffic-building strategies.