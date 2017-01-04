 
News By Tag
* Lead Magnet
* Online Marketing
* Sales Funnel
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Marketing
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Las Vegas
  Nevada
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
10987654


Online Copy Guru, LLC Releases Book to Help Clients Create Effective Lead Magnets

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Lead Magnet
* Online Marketing
* Sales Funnel

Industry:
* Marketing

Location:
* Las Vegas - Nevada - US

Subject:
* Products

LAS VEGAS - Jan. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Online Copy Guru, LLC has released a new ebook, Lead Magnets: 7 Simple Ways to Boost Sales, that explains why every business needs a lead magnet and provides examples of which types to use.

Online Copy Guru, LLC, a direct response copywriting and marketing strategy firm, has combined their background and experience to compile the most proven methods and techniques to help them build successful online marketing campaigns for their clients.  The ebook is designed for those new to online marketing in addition to businesses looking to enhance their lead generation efforts. The ebook explains lead magnets, what types are best to use depending on your audience, and how to incorporate them you're your sales funnel.

"So many clients were coming to us to help them improve their lead generation strategies," says Monique Poché, Owner of Online Copy Guru, LLC.  "We realized that the concept of a lead magnet can be intimidating but by implementing one of the simple strategies found within the book, our clients can understand the best way for their business to improve their current sales funnel and boost revenue. Instead of not having a lead magnet at all or developing an ineffective strategy, now our clients have an easy-to-follow guide to help them expand their online marketing efforts without wasting precious marketing dollars."

The ebook is available at http://onlinecopyguru.com/book-store/.

About Online Copy Guru, LLC

Online Copy Guru, LLC specializes in direct response copywriting and marketing strategy services.  Their solutions let companies improve their marketing performance and increase credibility through copywriting, professional marketing strategy development, and proven traffic-building strategies.

Contact
Online Copy Guru, LLC
***@onlinecopyguru.com
End
Source:
Email:***@onlinecopyguru.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Online Copy Guru, LLC News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 10, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share