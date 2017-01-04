News By Tag
Amazing Athletes Named a Top Franchise by Franchise Business Review for 4th Consecutive Year
Franklin-based youth sports enrichment franchise Amazing Athletes was named a 2017 Top Franchise by Franchise Business Review.
Franklin, TN – Amazing Athletes is honored to be named a 2017 Top Franchise by Franchise Business Review. This marks the fourth consecutive year the youth sports enrichment franchise has received this distinguished award.
"We are extremely honored and proud to receive this recognition for the fourth year in a row," said Amazing Athletes Co-Founder and President of Franchise Sales/Support Janee Henderson. "Our franchisees are outstanding men and women who empower children every day. We are honored our franchisees chose us for this award, and thrilled Amazing Athletes provides careers that they love."
The Top Franchise award was presented based on research involving more 30,000 franchise owners. Franchisees participated in research by Franchise Business Review between May 2015 and November 2016, answering a series of questions regarding their franchise's financial opportunities, training and support, operations and product development, leadership, core values, market area, demographics, business lifestyle, franchisee satisfaction, and the franchisee community.
Thank you to all of the coaches, teachers, parents, and, of course, our franchisees that put the "amazing" in Amazing Athletes!
About Amazing Athletes
Amazing Athletes was founded in 2003 as a year-round sports-based enrichment program helmed by trained coaches who teach children the fundamentals and mechanics of nine different sports. At the core of each class are developmental sports lessons, which focus on improving hand-eye coordination, flexibility, muscle tone, balance and speed and agility with the measurable aim of achieving key motor development goals and milestones. Amazing Athletes works diligently to ensure its classes allow every child – no matter his or her ability, age or skill level – to build skills at their own pace within a non-competitive, learning-based environment that emphasizes patience, teamwork and self-confidence. To learn more about Amazing Athletes and its franchise opportunities, visit http://www.amazingathletes.com/
Contact
Mariko Hickerson
***@amazingathletes.com
