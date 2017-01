MANBABY Releases Official Movie Trailer

Independent science fiction comedy feature film releases official theatrical trailer to launch completion funding campaign.

Banner

End

-- The official theaterical trailer for MANBABY is now live on the independent feature film's official YouTube page. The trailer launches a 45 day crowd-funding completion funding campaign MANBABY was shot in the Fall of 2013 through the spring and summer of 2014 and after a brief hiatus went into post-production. The project has been on hold due to the increasing post-production budget.MANBABY is the comic fable of Sal Howard, a stand-up comic who pretends to be a baby to show his wife Dana Howard how great a mother she could be. His plan backfires in an unexpected way. Dana Howard decides she doesn't want Sal as a husband, rather she wants him to stay a baby-- a real one.MANBABY is currently available for worldwide and USA distribution/theatrical rights.Watch the trailer here: https://youtu.be/Gf7BMCJ_Gco