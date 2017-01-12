Country(s)
MANBABY Releases Official Movie Trailer
Independent science fiction comedy feature film releases official theatrical trailer to launch completion funding campaign.
MANBABY was shot in the Fall of 2013 through the spring and summer of 2014 and after a brief hiatus went into post-production. The project has been on hold due to the increasing post-production budget.
MANBABY is the comic fable of Sal Howard, a stand-up comic who pretends to be a baby to show his wife Dana Howard how great a mother she could be. His plan backfires in an unexpected way. Dana Howard decides she doesn't want Sal as a husband, rather she wants him to stay a baby-- a real one.
MANBABY is currently available for worldwide and USA distribution/
Watch the trailer here: https://
