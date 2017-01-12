 

MANBABY Releases Official Movie Trailer

Independent science fiction comedy feature film releases official theatrical trailer to launch completion funding campaign.
 
SEATTLE - Jan. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- The official theaterical trailer for MANBABY is now live on the independent feature film's official YouTube page. The trailer launches a 45 day crowd-funding completion funding campaign.

  MANBABY was shot in the Fall of 2013 through the spring and summer of 2014 and after a brief hiatus went into post-production. The project has been on hold due to the increasing post-production budget.

  MANBABY is the comic fable of Sal Howard, a stand-up comic who pretends to be a baby to show his wife Dana Howard how great a mother she could be. His plan backfires in an unexpected way. Dana Howard decides she doesn't want Sal as a husband, rather she wants him to stay a baby-- a real one.

  MANBABY is currently available for worldwide and USA distribution/theatrical rights.


Watch the trailer here:  https://youtu.be/Gf7BMCJ_Gco



