News By Tag
* Real Estate
* Naiop
* Cre
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Jan. 19: NAIOP NJ to Host Annual Meeting and Commercial Real Estate Outlook
CRE's First Big Event of 2017 will include Election of Officers and Trustees
On Thursday, January 19, 2017, industry leaders will share their insights and ideas for prospering in the New Year at NAIOP New Jersey's Annual Meeting and Commercial Real Estate Outlook. The first big CRE networking event of the year will be held at the Short Hills Hilton in Short Hills, N.J., and include the election of the commercial real estate development association's 2017 officers and trustees, led by incoming President Dave Gibbons of Elberon Development Group.
The program will feature Andrew Nelson, chief economist for Colliers International, and Jeremy Snyder, director, United States-East for Tesla. Nelson drives Colliers' research agenda and leads the U.S. research team in providing insight, thought leadership and guidance about commercial real estate, capital markets and financial investment and related sectors. Tesla's Snyder heads the eastern region for the maker of luxury electric vehicles and a leading innovator in autonomous vehicles, solar technology and renewable energy storage batteries. Peter J. Cocoziello of Advance Realty will provide opening and closing remarks.
"This has become a popular event with industry professionals because it consistently offers a deeper understanding of market conditions while providing the ideal atmosphere for connecting and sharing information with colleagues,"
Registration and a networking cocktail reception begin at 5 p.m., followed by dinner and the program. To register or for more information, contact NAIOP New Jersey at (732) 729-9900 or visit www.naiopnj.org.
About NAIOP New Jersey (http://www.caryl.com/
Contact
Evelyn Weiss Francisco
Caryl Communications
***@caryl.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse