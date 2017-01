Jan. 19: NAIOP NJ to Host Annual Meeting and Commercial Real Estate Outlook

CRE's First Big Event of 2017 will include Election of Officers and Trustees

-- How will the Trump administration impact the economy and commercial real estate? Can industrial maintain its momentum? What's on the horizon for the office, retail and multi-family markets? How will emerging tech innovations transform commercial real estate?On Thursday, January 19, 2017, industry leaders will share their insights and ideas for prospering in the New Year at NAIOP New Jersey's Annual Meeting and Commercial Real Estate Outlook. The first big CRE networking event of the year will be held at the Short Hills Hilton in Short Hills, N.J., and include the election of the commercial real estate development association's 2017 officers and trustees, led by incoming President Dave Gibbons of Elberon Development Group.The program will feature Andrew Nelson, chief economist for Colliers International, and Jeremy Snyder, director, United States-East for Tesla. Nelson drives Colliers' research agenda and leads the U.S. research team in providing insight, thought leadership and guidance about commercial real estate, capital markets and financial investment and related sectors. Tesla's Snyder heads the eastern region for the maker of luxury electric vehicles and a leading innovator in autonomous vehicles, solar technology and renewable energy storage batteries. Peter J. Cocoziello of Advance Realty will provide opening and closing remarks."This has become a popular event with industry professionals because it consistently offers a deeper understanding of market conditions while providing the ideal atmosphere for connecting and sharing information with colleagues,"said Michael G. McGuinness, CEO of NAIOP New Jersey.Registration and a networking cocktail reception begin at 5 p.m., followed by dinner and the program. To register or for more information, contact NAIOP New Jersey at (732) 729-9900 or visit www.naiopnj.org About NAIOP New Jersey ( http://www.caryl.com/ naiop-nj/