Our support is designed to help you grow

--We want you to succeed. And you have a lot of people rooting for you. In fact, you'll have a full-time assistant, colleagues in the field, experts in the home office and the latest technology and tools supporting you every day.Our headquarters recruiting team will help you hire your own full - time Branch Office Assistant (BOA) and Edward Jones will pay his or her salary and benefits and provide training. Your BOA will handle service and administration issues, freeing you up to concentrate on the crucial tasks of giving advice to clients and growing your business. You and your BOA will work as a team. Over the years, our clients have often expressed how enjoyable and helpful they find our BOAs to be. Known for their welcoming manner and passion for helping people, BOAs assist clients with the daily needs by:• Keeping up to date with the firm's administrative and service goals• Scheduling appointments and answering questions about clients' account statements• Serving clients with a level of professionalism and personal care that every client deservesThe Edward Jones culture is unique in the financial services industry. Financial Advisors here do not feel in direct competition with one another. In fact, the opposite is true. Everyone here wishes and works for others to succeed because success for one leads to success for all. Soon after you're hired, you'll be:• Matched up with established veterans from your region who volunteer their time to work with you and assist you throughout your initial training and beyond• Assigned to a Success Team consisting of 10 to 12 trainees, one academic leader and one veteran Financial AdvisorAs part of your initial training, you'll be assigned to a veteran Financial Advisor who will serve as your field trainer. You'll spend time in his or her branch office observing how your field trainer and branch office assistant run their business, nurture prospects and service clients. This experience will also give you valuable insight into time management, prioritization skills and office administration as they pertain to the Edward Jones business model.Level coaches are part of a team of regional veteran Financial Advisors who volunteer their time to assist others as they enter each new business segment of their Edward Jones career. New Financial Advisor level coaches call upon their years of experience, acquired industry and Edward Jones knowledge to assist, support and advise you as you continue to grow your practice to the next level. Typically, you can expect to meet with your level coach at least once a month, and they're always accessible via telephone and e-mail.When you join Edward Jones, you'll be assigned to a region based on geographic boundaries. The Financial Advisors in that region help oversee the acclimation of new Financial Advisors, and meet periodically to share ideas and encouragement and learn from other's successes.Many regional events at Edward Jones include spouses and family. Although not required, many Financial Advisors and their families often meet for both work-related events and non-work-related gatherings such as summer picnics and holiday celebrations.At Edward Jones, there is only one profit centre - you, the individual Financial Advisor. This means everyone, including the nearly 4,000 associates at our Headquarters, are not managing their own revenue streams - they're there to support you, the Financial Advisor. This focus provides the support and tools you'll need to help clients succeed.Specific dedicated areas include:Ours is a highly-regulated and often-changing industry. That's why we provide you access to a team of dedicated Compliance and Registration associates who handle the majority of your compliance and legal responsibilities, freeing you up to spend more time advising clients and building your business. Our Field Supervision department supervises our branch offices to ensure compliance with industry regulations and that we serve our clients' best interests.Research associates provide you with stock recommendations and market information and identify high-quality investment opportunities. Researching stocks and market trends is complex and not an exact science. We take this work seriously because we know our recommendations can have a direct impact on helping you to help your clients reach their goals. One of our Research department's core values is "analyst accessibility."Our analysts are available to answer your questions regarding stocks, industries and overall market conditions. We also have several online tools and services to help you select the appropriate stocks for your clients.Marketing associates work closely with our Products and Sales division to improve your marketing strategies and provide you with tools, seminars, literature and programs you can use to market your business locally. They also execute qualitative and quantitative survey research for clients and prospects and advise you on coordinating events and seminars targeted at helping you grow your business.Operations associates will partner with you to deliver timely and accurate client information and account processing. They will also answer your calls and communications about a specific product/process issues and reconcile all account matters on your behalf.Branch Services provides fast information, friendly support and reliable solutions. Hundreds of headquarters associates are available to answer your questions, provide you with individual training and help you resolve any client related issues - all at a moment's notice.For a firm steeped in history, Edward Jones is also rich with technological and industry advances. We believe seamless systems keep your focus on clients, not the help desk.