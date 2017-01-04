News By Tag
Fitness Expert, Jill Ruth Rooks Signs Publishing Deal With Scriptor Publishing Group - See more at:
Jill Ruth Rooks, fitness expert and health coach, signed a publishing deal with Scriptor Publishing Group to release the book "Strong Living."
Jill Ruth Rooks is a New Jersey native, who moved to the West Coast and participated in high school and college level swimming and water polo. She attended UCSB and completed a degree in Communication Studies. Interested in fitness from an early age, having attended Nautilus Gyms of the 70's and 80's with her mom, Jill has since listened to her calling to create a place where people could experience fitness and understand health in an accepting and positive culture. The Energy Lab, a core fitness playground and training studio is the result of her passion. Jill values on-going learning, currently manages a team of health coaches at The Energy Lab, and is known as the Chief Motivational Officer. She can be found coaching from before sun-up to after sun-down, with a goal to "help you become the best you you can be."
The forthcoming book, "Strong Living" will feature Jill Ruth Rooks, along with some of the country's leading health and fitness experts. The book will empower you to live your best life through the development of healthy lifestyle changes, and is designed to help people find a strategy that works for them. The book will highlight proven holistic approaches to physical fitness, health, mindset and nutrition.
To learn more about Jill Ruth Rooks, and receive the free Special Report "There is no secret ingredient", please visit http://www.energylabfitness.com or http://www.jillruthrooks.com
About Jill Ruth Rooks ~ "I have no special talent. I am only passionately curious." ~ Albert Einstein
That curiosity has led me to so many wonderful discoveries about myself, about others, about the human body and movement, and about the things that make people tick! As in all things in life, our education and upbringing give us the framework and open the doors to experiences. The experiences themselves and our courage to pursue them are what tell our story. My "framework" includes: Todd Durkin's Platinum Mastermind, Level 3 Institute of Motion Mentorship, Fascia Dissection Course with Thomas Myers, 2014, 2015 & 2016, Level 2 TRX Instructor, and 4 TRX course certifications, Jungshin Master Trainer, Pilates, Cycling, TaijiFit, and MELT Method certified, National PT Certified with over 18,000 hours personal training. "I am beyond blessed by the people I have the opportunity to work with, from clients with cerebral palsy, multiple sclerosis, and joint replacements to clients ranging from young children to young athletes, up to the ones I learn the most from in their 80's and 90's." Jill has spoken throughout the region at Wellness Fairs and Corporate Health functions, as well as to running clubs and triathlon clubs, and has hosted the local AM radio health and fitness segment.
About Scriptor Publishing Group™: Scriptor Publishing Group™, founded by Greg Justice and Kelli O'Brien Corasanti is a publishing company that publishes books from leaders in their respective field, to help share their story and grow their business.
If you'd like to learn more about Scriptor Publishing Group™ or to see if we're a good fit for your book project, please contact us at info@ScriptorPublishingGroup.com
Contact
Jill Ruth Rooks
The Energy Lab
***@energylabfitness.com
