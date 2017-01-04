News By Tag
Now offering large format printing services
Holtzman-Bechtel offers a wide range of branded products and is now offering large format printing services to help our clients even more. From vehicle graphics to double sided banners Holtzman-Bechtel can help more than ever before.
After over 50 years in business, Holtzman-Bechtel is now offering large format & branding services to is arsenal of products. We work with countless wholesalers and distributors get the branded products they need and now smaller companies can take advantage of our success by getting more printed products at lower than average pricing.
We offer:
Large Format Printing
Vinyl Decals & Stickers
Automotive Graphics
Banners
Signage of all types
Branded Waste Receptacles
Branded Coolers
Short History of Holtzman-Bechtel
• 1964 – The Holtzman-Bechtel Company was founded by Willard Holtzman Sr. and Stanley Bechtel to provide equipment to the Food Services industry.
• 1972 – Mr. Holtzman acquired sole ownership and expanded into the sale and manufacture of Rubber Coated Nylon Sleeves for the baking industry.
• 1978 – Hotlzman-Bechtel became a distributor for Rubbermaid Commercial Products and soon after in
• 1988 – we took over the distribution of logo'd beverage coolers for the entire distributor network of Anheuser-Busch wholesalers.
• 1996 – we provided a large portion of beverage coolers and event chillers for the Olympic Games in Atlanta through Coca-Cola.
• 2002 – Increased our portfolio of products to include both domestic and offshore sourcing for display enhancers, promotional products and graphics.
• 2010 – Added in-house production capibilities for a wide array of graphic applications.
Contact Us For A Quote
To get a more detailed view of the services that we offer contact us today at http://Holtzman-
Media Contact
Holtzman-Bechtel.com
8005335283
***@holtzman-
End
