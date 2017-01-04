News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Stepinac High School Drama Club's Theater Lab to Stage Tony/Oscar-Winning "Amadeus"
Launched a Year Ago, Innovative Program Empowers Students To Star, Direct, Design and Produce Dramas
The production about the highly fictionalized and intriguing account of the lives of the composers Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Antonio Salieri will be the second since Stepinac's acclaimed Drama Club launched the Lab a year ago with performances of the riveting courtroom drama, "12 Angry Men."
Stepinac's Theater Lab empowers students to star, direct, design and produce dramas. The "Amadeus" production will be directed by Nicolas Tabio of Yonkers and co-directed by Sean Cavalluzzi of White Plains and Dylan Castro of the Bronx. Details of the cast will be announced later.
The general admission ticket price is $10. To order tickets, contact Linda Whelan at 914 946-4800, Ext. 200.
Since 1949, Stepinac High School's renowned Drama Club has nurtured the talents of many students by staging more than 100 fall dramas and spring musicals on the school's Major Bowes Theater and has consistently won critical claim for its productions.
Some Stepinac Drama Club alumni went on to fame including Academy Award-winner actor Jon Voight and Emmy Award-winner actor Alan Alda. Others likeChristian Amato (Class of '06) successfully pursued a career as a director and producer.
Frank Portanova, Stepinac Drama Club Director, said: "The Theater Lab concept provides students with the first-hand experience of managing and executing the complex array of activities and tasks needed in successfully mounting a theatrical production."
About Archbishop Stepinac High School
The mission of Archbishop Stepinac High School is to offer young men of the Archdiocese of New York a highly competitive academic and extracurricular program that will prepare them for college and leadership roles. The faculty and staff accomplish these objectives by pursuing excellence and creating a supportive, disciplined atmosphere with a strong sense of camaraderie and Christian values that is unique to the Stepinac experience. For more information, visit https://www.Stepinac.org.
Contact
Frank Pagani, Pagani PR
***@paganipr.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse