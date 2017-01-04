 
News By Tag
* Nicole Royse
* Carstens Fine Art Gallery
* Contemporary Art
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Arts
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Scottsdale
  Arizona
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
10987654


Local Edge Artwalk Showcases Nicole Royse

 
 
Local Edge Artwalk
Local Edge Artwalk
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Nicole Royse
Carstens Fine Art Gallery
Contemporary Art

Industry:
Arts

Location:
Scottsdale - Arizona - US

Subject:
Events

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Jan. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Carstens Fine Art Studio & Gallery is proud to present the work of multi-talented artist Nicole Royse during the Local Edge Artwalk on January 26, 6:30pm-9:30pm. Royse's artwork focuses on abstraction of form through the use of line and color while working with acrylic paint on canvas.She has exhibited her art in more than 70 exhibitions throughout Arizona and California. In addition to her artistic practice, Royse has curated numerous exhibitions as Curator of Shade Projects at the monOrchid in Downtown Phoenix, she does art consulting and currently writes for Arizona Foothills Magazine, North Valley Magazine and YabYum Music & Arts.

Owner and artist, Cyndy Carstens who creates amazing oil paintings that explore space, time and faith while reinventing the so-called southwest landscape. Carstens uses a spectrum of colors blending realism and abstraction, thus resulting in simply beautiful and meditative masterpieces. Her paintings "focus and reflect on portraying an awareness of the wide expanses of the sky and the details of nature", states Carstens. In addition to creating and selling beautiful art, Carstens is a philanthropist donating a portion of each sale to support several local charities.

Please join Carstens Fine Art Studio & Gallery for the Opening Reception of the Local Edge Artwalk on Thursday, January 26th from 6:30-9:30pm Artist Nicole Royse and Cyndy Carstens will be on hand to speak about their work and careers in the arts. Light refreshments will be offered.

The Carstens Fine Art Studio & Gallery is located at 7077 E. Main Street #5 in the heart of the Arts District of Old Town Scottsdale. The gallery is open daily, however, you won't want to miss the one evening only event with Nicole Royse! Please visit our website for more information http://www.cyndycarstens.com. All media inquiries or a private appointment to view this exhibition please contact Artist and Owner, Cyndy Carstens by phone at (480) 946-3217 or by email at cyndy@cyndycarstens.com.

Contact
Cyndy Carstens
***@cyndycarstens.com
End
Source:Carstens Fine Art Gallery & Studio
Email:***@cyndycarstens.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
NR ARTiculate PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 10, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share