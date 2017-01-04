News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Local Edge Artwalk Showcases Nicole Royse
Owner and artist, Cyndy Carstens who creates amazing oil paintings that explore space, time and faith while reinventing the so-called southwest landscape. Carstens uses a spectrum of colors blending realism and abstraction, thus resulting in simply beautiful and meditative masterpieces. Her paintings "focus and reflect on portraying an awareness of the wide expanses of the sky and the details of nature", states Carstens. In addition to creating and selling beautiful art, Carstens is a philanthropist donating a portion of each sale to support several local charities.
Please join Carstens Fine Art Studio & Gallery for the Opening Reception of the Local Edge Artwalk on Thursday, January 26th from 6:30-9:30pm Artist Nicole Royse and Cyndy Carstens will be on hand to speak about their work and careers in the arts. Light refreshments will be offered.
The Carstens Fine Art Studio & Gallery is located at 7077 E. Main Street #5 in the heart of the Arts District of Old Town Scottsdale. The gallery is open daily, however, you won't want to miss the one evening only event with Nicole Royse! Please visit our website for more information http://www.cyndycarstens.com. All media inquiries or a private appointment to view this exhibition please contact Artist and Owner, Cyndy Carstens by phone at (480) 946-3217 or by email at cyndy@cyndycarstens.com.
Contact
Cyndy Carstens
***@cyndycarstens.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse