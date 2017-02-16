 
News By Tag
* Fashion
* Fashion Week
* Art Exhibition
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Arts
* More Industries...
News By Place
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
10987654

Fashion Week NY F/W 2017 'Friendship'

The Set NYC presents: Fashion Week NY F/W 2017 'Friendship'. Creating a safer world for children with www.freedomladder.org.
 
 
flyernew_chuchu1
flyernew_chuchu1
NEW YORK - Jan. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- The Set NYC presents:  Fashion Week NY F/W 2017  'Friendship'.  Creating a safer world for children with www.freedomladder.org. (http://www.freedomladder.org)  Freedom Ladder is a global non-profit organization dedicated to making the world safe for children by educating them about the issues that are important to their lives using popular entertainment and inspiring them to live lives of courage, inspiration, and joy.   8pm:  Romina Sotirova, Deron Shields & CHUCHU NY  fashion runway shows.  Fine art exhibition:  6pm- 8:15pm

Exhibiting Artists & Designers:

CindyPRESS
gUrsLa
Rebekah Schott
Arthur Hauser
Malik Roberts
Vernon O'Meally
Alexis Goodridge
Denise Castano
Yobany Casas
Carolyn Goodridge
Delaina Henry
Adrienne Paxton
Mitch Johnson
Madeline Malayeva
Danijela Potocan
Elizabeth Schaaf
Romina Sotirova  runway show
Deron Shields  runway show
CHUCHU NY  runway show
Chuks Collins runway show

Thursday,  Feb 16  2017    6pm - 9:00pm

Holy Apostles Gallery, 296 9th Ave  Chelsea Manhattan

Runway presentation:  8:15pm

www.thesetnyc.com

www.instagram.com/setnyc

Contact
pim shih
***@thesetnyc.com
End
Source:
Email:***@thesetnyc.com Email Verified
Tags:Fashion, Fashion Week, Art Exhibition
Industry:Arts
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
The Set NYC PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 10, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share