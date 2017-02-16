The Set NYC presents: Fashion Week NY F/W 2017 'Friendship'. Creating a safer world for children with www.freedomladder.org.

pim shih

***@thesetnyc.com pim shih

-- The Set NYC presents: Fashion Week NY F/W 2017 'Friendship'. Creating a safer world for children with www.freedomladder.org. (http://www.freedomladder.org)Freedom Ladder is a global non-profit organization dedicated to making the world safe for children by educating them about the issues that are important to their lives using popular entertainment and inspiring them to live lives of courage, inspiration, and joy. 8pm: Romina Sotirova, Deron Shields & CHUCHU NY fashion runway shows. Fine art exhibition: 6pm- 8:15pmCindyPRESSgUrsLaRebekah SchottArthur HauserMalik RobertsVernon O'MeallyAlexis GoodridgeDenise CastanoYobany CasasCarolyn GoodridgeDelaina HenryAdrienne PaxtonMitch JohnsonMadeline MalayevaDanijela PotocanElizabeth SchaafRomina Sotirova runway showDeron Shields runway showCHUCHU NY runway showChuks Collins runway showThursday, Feb 16 2017 6pm - 9:00pmHoly Apostles Gallery, 296 9th Ave Chelsea ManhattanRunway presentation:8:15pmwww.thesetnyc.comwww.instagram.com/setnyc