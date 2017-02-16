News By Tag
Fashion Week NY F/W 2017 'Friendship'
The Set NYC presents: Fashion Week NY F/W 2017 'Friendship'. Creating a safer world for children with www.freedomladder.org.
Exhibiting Artists & Designers:
CindyPRESS
gUrsLa
Rebekah Schott
Arthur Hauser
Malik Roberts
Vernon O'Meally
Alexis Goodridge
Denise Castano
Yobany Casas
Carolyn Goodridge
Delaina Henry
Adrienne Paxton
Mitch Johnson
Madeline Malayeva
Danijela Potocan
Elizabeth Schaaf
Romina Sotirova runway show
Deron Shields runway show
CHUCHU NY runway show
Chuks Collins runway show
Thursday, Feb 16 2017 6pm - 9:00pm
Holy Apostles Gallery, 296 9th Ave Chelsea Manhattan
Runway presentation:
www.thesetnyc.com
www.instagram.com/
Contact
pim shih
***@thesetnyc.com
End
