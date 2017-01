Our County, Our Kids Hosts Informational Session, Jan. 24

Santa Barbara County Seeks Additional Resource Families to Support Local Foster Youth

Briana Kallas

Briana Kallas

-- Children in foster care all have one thing in common: they all need families to love and support them. Our County, Our Kids, a program of Santa Barbara County Department of Social Services, relies on resource families who are ready for the life-changing experience of helping to nurture and heal a child who needs a place to call home.Anyone interested in learning more about the many ways of becoming a resource for local foster children and youth is encouraged to attend a Resource Family Informational Meeting.Our County. Our Kids. A program of Santa Barbara County Department of Social Services.Resource Family Informational MeetingTuesday January 242016, 6:00pm-8:00pmMarion Regional Medical Center, Teixeira Farms Conference Room, 1400 E. Church St, Santa Maria, CA 93454No registration is necessary to attend. For questions or additional information, please contact Matt Pennon at (805) 698-2703 or m.pennon@ourcountyourkids.org . We look forward to meeting you!