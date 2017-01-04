News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Brian Kelly Serves as Vice President of Strategic Planning, Northern Virginia Conscious Business A
"Conscious business practices are how we educate and enable people and businesses to sustainably thrive," Kelly said. "NOVACBA's work aligns well with my strengths-centered coaching and development work with individuals, teams, and organizations, expanding their awareness through the lens and language of strengths to improve performance, energy, relationships, and collaboration."
Kelly is president of Brian Kelly Leadership Coaching, a Sterling-based business. He is also the lead faculty coach and a business development partner at Strengths Strategy, a world-leading strengths application organization. He works with leaders, professionals, teams, and organizations to improve their performance, energy, and relationships through strengths-centered human development programs.
Kelly is a graduate of the Georgetown University Leadership Coaching Program and the Strengths Strategy Coach Certification Program. He earned his bachelor's degree in Business Administration from Boston College.
About the Northern Virginia Conscious Business Alliance
The Northern Virginia Conscious Business Alliance (NOVACBA) is a 501(c)(3) tax exempt organization formed in March 2015 by a group of business professionals with a shared passion for conscious business practices and their potential for helping people and their organizations thrive.
NOVACBA was inspired by the conditions and challenges faced by organizations and their employees operating under traditional corporate leadership and operational frameworks. Fueled by the Conscious Capitalism®, mindfulness, and similar movements, NOVACBA founders want to help Virginia organizations learn to leverage practices that are proven to help businesses and their stakeholder communities succeed together. Learn more at http://novacba.org.
Contact
Northern Virginia Conscious Business Alliance
***@novacba.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse