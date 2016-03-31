 
GoTelecare's 2017 Vision As a Dedicated Health Care Franchise

Gotelecare, an ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 27001:2013 certified company, is a leading and global provider of medical billing outsourcing services in the U.S. healthcare domain.
 
 
31.03.2016
31.03.2016
 
NEW YORK - Jan. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- It is true that the healthcare industry is ready to accept smart automation and improved processes. However, the challenge for the industry is to look for a partner that elevates their operational practices. GoTelecare plans to address the immediate requirements of the providers with their best in class processes securing better reimbursements. The company has built its credentials by providing their consultative expertise in claims adjudication to leading providers and payers in the country.

One of the unique attributes of the company is the diversity in the services they render. They are a company that adds value with definitive practice management solutions. Also, they provide stand out devices in patient monitoring. The company's telemedicine platforms are finding resonance with providers. It is sharing information in real time eliminating the distance between the physician and the patient.

In one of the industry conventions, a key executive of the company remarked "We believe in adding value to our clients by bettering their revenue cycle management. Our USP is our flexibility, clear strategic outlook that focuses on improving quality metrics in medical claims. We are your trusted partner that uses robust platforms streamlining your collections".

The best part, the organization is focused on accelerating growth for its team of franchisees. They are providing end to end marketing and presales support. Comprehensive references from esteemed clients on how they solved proven business challenges, the value they will serve in reducing billing costs will make the job of aspiring healthcare franchisees are a lot easier.

To avail our health care franchise opportunity, please contact:

Alex Marz

Marketing Director, GoTelecare

Contact Number: +1-212-243-3237

Email Id: alex.marz@gotelecare.com

Alex Marz
***@gotelecare.com
Source:GoTelecare Franchise
Email:***@gotelecare.com
Posted By:***@gotelecare.com Email Verified
