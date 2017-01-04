The Chickery Rolls Out A Revolutionary Rotisserie Fried Chicken

Toronto-Based "Better Chicken" Concept Introduces A New Spin On A Classic Menu Item

-- DECEMBER 2016 (Toronto, Canada) – The Chickery, the fast-casual 'better chicken' concept based in Toronto, just rolled out an exciting new spin on a classic which first garnered popularity as a "secret" menu item before officially being added to the menu at all The Chickery locations. Rotisserie Fried Chicken (RFC) combines The Chickery's delightfully crispy fried chicken and its signature rotisserie chicken to create a delicious combination of golden crunch on the outside and a tender, juicy inside.Originating as an after-hours staff favorite, where team members would take fully brined, seasoned, and cooked rotisserie chickens, dredge them in the restaurant's signature batter, and flash fry them, RFC was carefully refined in The Chickery's "test kitchen," and has been added to the menu at all locations."RFC has so much more flavor than regular fried chicken…It's so good I even want to eat the bones!," notes Amjad Hantash, The Chickery's Director of Operations in Canada. "Fried chicken is having a renaissance of sorts, and we're proud to introduce a new and elevated spin on a classic."In addition, The Chickery has added four new dipping sauces to the menu: Garlic Aioli, Chickery Hot, Honey Mustard, and Thai Chili, and has plans to introduce several other healthy and indulgent new menu items in the coming months.The Chickery has built a reputation on an inventive menu of all natural, fresh, never frozen rotisserie chicken. Specialties include roasted chicken, buttermilk chicken fingers, the original parmesan-spiked "chicken feathers," crafted sandwiches, hearty salads, and a variety of sides including street corn, crunch top mac n' cheese and garlic smashed potatoes.The D.C. restaurant, located at 1300 Connecticut Ave acts as the U.S. flagship store. Other restaurants include three locations throughout Toronto, ON and a location that recently opened in Guelph, ON. The Chickery signed a deal with Fransmart, the franchise development company behind the explosive growth of restaurant brands like Five Guys Burgers and Fries and The Halal Guys, to launch an international expansion. To date The Chickery has signed franchise partners in Dubai, UAE and Northern California to open additional locations soon.ABOUT THE CHICKERY:The Chickery is a fast casual restaurant on the cutting edge of the increasingly popular better chicken segment, offering real tasty chicken and sides. First and foremost, The Chickery is about premium rotisserie chicken – using all natural, never frozen, farm-fresh, humanely raised chicken with no added water or flavoring. We use quality authentic ingredients to create recipes designed by a top chef. Not only is our chicken delicious, but our entire menu consists of options you simply won't find at other chicken restaurants.*****