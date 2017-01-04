News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Live Like a Model at Rancho Bella Vista
"These highly-upgraded model homes are absolutely stunning," said Tara Conklin, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Lennar Inland Empire. "Both of these model homes boast spacious floorplans and exciting upgrades like flooring and wall treatments. Enjoy a stylish life in one of these model homes!"
Alicante at Ranch Bella Vista has one model home still available for sale. The Residence Two plan provides 2,017 square feet of living space that includes four bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms. This home features a front porch that opens into the formal room for entertaining. Granite countertops, a large kitchen island, GE® stainless steel appliances and a walk-in pantry create an inviting gourmet kitchen. This home also features a spacious great room with cozy fireplace, separate coat and linen closets and a master suite with luxurious master bathroom featuring dual sinks, soaking tub, separate shower and a huge walk-in closet.
Paloma offers two model homes for sale. The Residence Three model provides 2,809 square feet of living space with four bedrooms, three bathrooms and a two-bay garage with an additional storage area. This home also includes a loft and office. The Residence Four model at Paloma is also available for sale. This special Next Gen® model home is spacious and gives 3,153 square feet of living space in total. This four-bedroom, three-and-a-
Thanks to Lennar's Everything's Included® program, buying a new home is simpler than ever before. Lennar uses their national purchasing power to include a high level of upscale features into all their new homes as standard, meaning at no additional cost to the buyer! At Alicante and Paloma, these items include home automation, tankless water heaters, solar, stainless steel appliances, drought tolerant front and back yard landscaping and much more!
For more information on this community please visit http://www.lennar.com/
With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders and proudly remains steadfast in their commitment toward quality, value and integrity. Lennar has a longstanding history of building exceptional homes in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.
Media Contact
Valerie Sheets
9492830202
valerie.sheets@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse