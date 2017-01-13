 
Industry News





Thank You Coach Breakfast & National Signing Day at Jimmy V's

Jimmy V's, Sheraton Raleigh & NYFO Raleigh Celebrates Student-Athletes & Coaches
 
RALEIGH, N.C. - Jan. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- RE: North Carolina High School Football National Signing Day and the Thank You Coach Breakfast.

Where: Jimmy V's Downtown Raleigh

When: February 1st

National Signing Day (NSD) and the Thank You Coach Breakfast celebrate high school student-athletes interested in or committing to a University and the coaches who have mentored them along the way.

This event promises to allow media outlets to cover some of North Carolina's top college prospects signing day interest / announcements in one place.

High School Students, Coaches, Colleges, Media & Parents gather as some student athletes confirm where they will spend the next 4 years learning, growing and developing into amazing young men!

The "Thank You Coach Breakfast" allows the community to show our gratitude to the coaches that have guided and mentored student-athletes both as athletes and scholars.

Jimmy V's is a perfect sight for the event as Coach Valvano is more than just a basketball icon; he is a sports icon and a life icon.  Coach V's noble fight with cancer and exemplary character is the perfect example for our youth as they enter into the next stage of their career in academics and athletics.

Please join us in celebrating our student-athletes and coaches on February 1st at Jimmy V's Downtown Raleigh

930 - Thank You Coach Breakfast
1030 - National Signing Day Recognition

http://www.nyforaleigh.com/

