Home Buyer Workshop - Putting All The Pieces Together
Purchasing a home is a very important decision and a big undertaking in your life. In fact, most people only choose a few homes in their lifetime. We are going to make sure that you are well equipped and armed with up-to-date information for your big decision. We are prepared to guide you through every phase of the home-buying process.
Join us for a FREE Home Buyers Workshop
Tuesday, January 17, 2017
7:00pm - 8:00pm
The Keller Williams North Atlanta Office
5780 Windward Parkway, Suite 100, Alpharetta, Georgia.
The workshop will provide information on the following topics and more:
1. Down payment assistance for first time buyers
2. Purchasing a foreclosure
3. Creating a budget
4. Getting approval for a mortgage loan
5. The basics of credit
6. Your home buying team
7. Process of purchasing a property
Each attendee will receive a complimentary home buyers packet that gives you helpful information during and after your transaction.
So let's take an exciting journey together! We look forward to meeting your real estate needs every step of the way!
REGISTER FOR THE HOME BUYING WORKSHOP: Click Here!
Contact
Mary Ellen Vanaken
***@mevhomes.com

