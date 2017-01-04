 
Industry News





January 2017
Home Buyer Workshop - Putting All The Pieces Together

 
 
Home Buyer Workshop
Home Buyer Workshop
 
Listed Under

ALPHARETTA, Ga. - Jan. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- You are about to embark on the exciting journey of finding your ideal home. Whether it is your first home or your tenth home, a retirement home, or an investment property, we will make your home-buying experience fun and exciting. We can help you find the ideal home with the least amount of hassle; and we are devoted to using our expertise and the full resources of our office to achieve these results!

Purchasing a home is a very important decision and a big undertaking in your life. In fact, most people only choose a few homes in their lifetime. We are going to make sure that you are well equipped and armed with up-to-date information for your big decision. We are prepared to guide you through every phase of the home-buying process.

Join us for a FREE Home Buyers Workshop

Tuesday, January 17, 2017

7:00pm - 8:00pm

The Keller Williams North Atlanta Office

5780 Windward Parkway, Suite 100, Alpharetta, Georgia.

The workshop will provide information on the following topics and more:

1. Down payment assistance for first time buyers

2. Purchasing a foreclosure

3. Creating a budget

4. Getting approval for a mortgage loan

5. The basics of credit

6. Your home buying team

7. Process of purchasing a property

Each attendee will receive a complimentary home buyers packet that gives you helpful information during and after your transaction.

So let's take an exciting journey together! We look forward to meeting your real estate needs every step of the way!

REGISTER FOR THE HOME BUYING WORKSHOP: Click Here! (http://northatlantaluxury.com/blog/Home-Buying-Workshop-P...)

Contact
Mary Ellen Vanaken
***@mevhomes.com
End
Source:The Mary Ellen Vanaken Team - KW Realty
Email:***@mevhomes.com Email Verified
