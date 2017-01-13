 
January 2017





Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for Southern Food & Civil Rights: Feeding the Revolution

Author Frederick Douglass Opie will be signing copies of book
 
 
YONKERS, N.Y. - Jan. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for Southern Food & Civil Rights: Feeding the Revolution

Author Frederick Douglass Opie will be signing copies of book

Food has been and continues to be an essential part of any movement for progressive change. From home cooks and professional chefs to local eateries and bakeries, food has helped activists continue marching for change for generations. Paschal's restaurant in Atlanta provided safety and comfort food for civil rights leaders. Elijah Muhammad and the Nation of Islam operated their own farms, dairies and bakeries in the 1960s. "The Sandwich Brigade" organized efforts to feed the thousands at the March on Washington. Author Fred Opie details the ways southern food nourished the fight for freedom, along with cherished recipes associated with the era.

About the Author:

Frederick Douglass Opie is a professor of history and foodways at Babson College and the author of Hog and Hominy: Soul Food from Africa to America; Black Labor Migration in Caribbean Guatemala, 1882–1923; Upsetting the Apple Cart: Black and Latino Coalitions in New York From Protest to Public Office; and Zora Neale Hurston on Florida Food: Recipes, Remedies and Simple Pleasures. Opie is a regular contributor on the radio show The Splendid Table.

Join the author for a signing:

Where:  Barnes & Noble

2614 Central Park Avenue

Yonkers, NY 10710

When:  Friday, January 13th, 2017 at 6:30 p.m.

Available at area bookstores, independent retailers, and online retailers, or through Arcadia Publishing at (888)-313-2665 or online.

The combination of Arcadia Publishing & The History Press creates the largest and most comprehensive publisher of local and regional content in the USA. By empowering local history and culture enthusiasts to write local stories for local audiences, we create exceptional books that are relevant on a local and personal level, enrich lives, and bring readers closer - to their community, their neighbors, and their past. Have we done a book on your town?  Visit www.arcadiapublishing.com
Source:
Email:***@arcadiapublishing.com
Posted By:***@arcadiapublishing.com Email Verified
