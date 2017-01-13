News By Tag
Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for Southern Food & Civil Rights: Feeding the Revolution
Author Frederick Douglass Opie will be signing copies of book
Food has been and continues to be an essential part of any movement for progressive change. From home cooks and professional chefs to local eateries and bakeries, food has helped activists continue marching for change for generations. Paschal's restaurant in Atlanta provided safety and comfort food for civil rights leaders. Elijah Muhammad and the Nation of Islam operated their own farms, dairies and bakeries in the 1960s. "The Sandwich Brigade" organized efforts to feed the thousands at the March on Washington. Author Fred Opie details the ways southern food nourished the fight for freedom, along with cherished recipes associated with the era.
About the Author:
Frederick Douglass Opie is a professor of history and foodways at Babson College and the author of Hog and Hominy: Soul Food from Africa to America; Black Labor Migration in Caribbean Guatemala, 1882–1923;
Join the author for a signing:
Where: Barnes & Noble
2614 Central Park Avenue
Yonkers, NY 10710
When: Friday, January 13th, 2017 at 6:30 p.m.
Available at area bookstores, independent retailers, and online retailers, or through Arcadia Publishing at (888)-313-2665 or online.
Available at area bookstores, independent retailers, and online retailers, or through Arcadia Publishing at (888)-313-2665 or online.
