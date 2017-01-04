News By Tag
Church's Chicken® Signs 10-Year Expansion Deal that will Bring 10 New Restaurants to Florida
New franchise partner of Church's Chicken®, Florida Chicken LLC, recently secured the rights to open 10 new locations slated for development throughout Florida for 2021.
"This is an exciting move for us all," said Richard Reeves, President and CEO of Florida Chicken LLC. "There's no doubt Church's® dynamic brand will bring tremendous value to our market."
Mr. Reeves has over 30 years of experience in the restaurant and commercial residential development industries including franchise development. He serves as President and CEO of Tap House Development, LLC which owns 11 World of Beer franchises in several states. He has also served as SVP of KJ Enterprises, a 34 unit franchisee operator of Chi Chi's Mexican Restaurants and was also a District Director at KFC and operated 58 KFC restaurants.
Together with their financing partner, ADP, the new franchisees will open the first of their new Church's® restaurants in April 2017 – with the rest to follow over the next 5 years. At that time, in 2021, the group plans to pursue development of 10 additional Church's® restaurants over the following 5 years.
"For both American Development Partners, and our business partners, Florida Chicken LLC, this deal marks a significant step forward," said Caleb McMillen, Chief Operating Officer for ADP. "After the initial roll, out of units, we've estimated the value from design, construction and real estate to be worth more than $25,000,000.00."
The ADP group is a full-service development and private equity firm with a unique 100% turnkey model for funding that is ideal for multi-unit operators.
"Restaurant developers like Florida Chicken LLC and ADP reflect Church's® commitment to first-rate branding, and smart business," said Bill Schreiber, Vice President of Global Business Development at Church's Chicken®/Texas Chicken®. "We're looking forward to the impact Florida Chicken LLC will have on the Florida communities they'll serve."
About Church's Chicken®
Founded in San Antonio, TX in 1952 by George W. Church, Church's Chicken® is one of the largest quick service restaurant chicken chains in the world. Church's® specializes in Original and Spicy Chicken freshly prepared throughout the day in small batches that are hand-battered and double-breaded, Tender Strips®, sandwiches, honey-butter biscuits made from scratch and freshly baked, and classic, home-style sides all for a great value. Church's® (along with its sister brand Texas Chicken® outside the Americas) has more than 1,650 locations in 25 countries and international territories and system-wide sales of more than $1 billion. For more information, visitwww.churchs.com. Follow Church's® on Facebook atwww.facebook.com/
About American Development Partners
American Development Partners is a full service development, general contractor, architectural and private equity firm with the ability to build in all 50 states. American Development Partners franchise growth model (FGM) provides a 100% turnkey funding solution that allows successful multiunit operators to grow their business without using any of their own capital. For more information visit www.americandevelopmentpartners.com or follow us on Facebook @ www.facebook.com/
Contact
Ink Link Marketing
***@inklinkmarketing.com
