Introducing Alchemy OTC Markest Specialists Crowdfunding & PR Campaigns

Alchemy OTC Markets Specialists announces the firm's 3- Month Crowdfunding Campaign with PR Programs designed to support private/public company TITLE II & III Capital raises.

Crowdfunding Logo

Media Contact

Bruce A. Cosgrove

+1.778.829.5666

***@alchemyotcmarketsspecialists.com Bruce A. Cosgrove+1.778.829.5666

End

-- Alchemy OTC Markets Specialists, LLC Announces the Firm's(DPL) Offer for private companies to be listed on the OTC Markets (www.otcmarkets.com)as an Alternate Reporting Current Pink where ~9,500 foreign and domestic companies trade ~ $USD14 Billion per Month with3 - Month Crowdfunding & PR Campaign.The DPLOffer includes all legal agreements/documentation, SOS, OTC Markets & FINRA regulatory and compliance required filings and current US GAAP financials forThe robust Crowdfunding and PR Campaign is structured forREG D (Rule 506 (c) andREG CF capital raises which includes 2 - Months of regulatory, corporate compliance & pre-launch preparatory work.The Company literature, press releases, and Offering "" are distributed up to 6 million+ accredited and 30 million+ penny stock investors for 1 - Month including news wire services, social media venues and industry specific news outlets via our Digital E-Mail & Social Media Marketing Platforms.CONTACT US FOR OUR CORPORATE VIRTUAL INTERACTIVESLIDE PRESENTATIONSABOUT:Alchemy OTC Markets Specialists, LLCInternational Boutique US Public SecuritiesConsulting FirmBUSINESS LICENSE NV20141736724QX; QB; Pink; Alternate Reporting Reverse Merger Shells~10,000 US & Foreign and Domestic Issuers~ $USD14 Billion per Month Tradingeffective September 232013effective May 1620163 – Month CampaignsDigital Social Media E-Mail Programs -Up to 6 Million ++ Accredited Triple Opt-in Accredited InvestorsUp to 30 Million ++ Double Opt-In Penny Stock InvestorsWith over 50 years of combined partner experience including multiple transactions and a Team of Professionals & Associates, let Alchemy design and structure a "Going Public" and "Crowdfunding Campaign" program to suit your Company's budget.http://www.alchemyotcmarketsspecialists.com