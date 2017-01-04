News By Tag
Introducing Alchemy OTC Markest Specialists Crowdfunding & PR Campaigns -
Alchemy OTC Markets Specialists announces the firm's 3- Month Crowdfunding Campaign with PR Programs designed to support private/public company TITLE II & III Capital raises.
The DPL all-inclusive Offer includes all legal agreements/documentation, SOS, OTC Markets & FINRA regulatory and compliance required filings and current US GAAP financials for $USD65,000.
The robust Crowdfunding and PR Campaign is structured for TITLE II REG D (new) Rule 506 (c) and TITLE III REG CF capital raises which includes 2 - Months of regulatory, corporate compliance & pre-launch preparatory work.
The Company literature, press releases, and Offering "Tombstone Notice" are distributed up to 6 million+ accredited and 30 million+ penny stock investors for 1 - Month including news wire services, social media venues and industry specific news outlets via our Digital E-Mail & Social Media Marketing Platforms.
CONTACT US FOR OUR CORPORATE VIRTUAL INTERACTIVE
"CROWDFUNDING CAMPAIGN" & "DIRECT PUBLIC LISTING OFFER"
SLIDE PRESENTATIONS
http://www.alchemyotcmarketsspecialists.com
ABOUT:
Alchemy OTC Markets Specialists, LLC
International Boutique US Public Securities
Consulting Firm
BUSINESS LICENSE NV20141736724
OTC MARKETS DIRECT PUBLIC LISTING / REVERSE MERGERS SERVICES
QX; QB; Pink; Alternate Reporting Reverse Merger Shells
~10,000 US & Foreign and Domestic Issuers
~ $USD14 Billion per Month Trading
CROWDFUNDING DEBT / EQUITY CAPITAL RAISES
Title II REG D (NEW) Rule 506 (c) effective September 23rd 2013 $USD Unlimited Capital Raise
Title III REG CF effective May 16th 2016 $USD 1.0 Million Capital Raise
CROWDFUNDING CAMPAIGNS
3 – Month Campaigns -$USD 25,000(Inclusive)
Digital Social Media E-Mail Programs -$USD 6,000 +
PUBLIC RELATIONS PROGRAMS -$6,500 +
E-MAIL PROGRAMS
Up to 6 Million ++ Accredited Triple Opt-in Accredited Investors
Up to 30 Million ++ Double Opt-In Penny Stock Investors
With over 50 years of combined partner experience including multiple transactions and a Team of Professionals & Associates, let Alchemy design and structure a "Going Public" and "Crowdfunding Campaign" program to suit your Company's budget.
http://www.alchemyotcmarketsspecialists.com
Media Contact
Bruce A. Cosgrove
+1.778.829.5666
***@alchemyotcmarketsspecialists.com
End
