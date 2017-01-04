 
Industry News





January 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
10987654

Introducing Alchemy OTC Markest Specialists Crowdfunding & PR Campaigns -

Alchemy OTC Markets Specialists announces the firm's 3- Month Crowdfunding Campaign with PR Programs designed to support private/public company TITLE II & III Capital raises.
 
 
SAN DIEGO - Jan. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Alchemy OTC Markets Specialists, LLC Announces the Firm's "all-inclusive" Direct Public Listing (DPL) Offer for private companies to be listed on the OTC Markets (www.otcmarkets.com) as an Alternate Reporting Current Pink where ~9,500 foreign and domestic companies trade ~ $USD14 Billion per Month with optional 3 - Month Crowdfunding & PR Campaign.

The DPL all-inclusive Offer includes all legal agreements/documentation, SOS, OTC Markets & FINRA regulatory and compliance required filings and current US GAAP financials for $USD65,000.

The robust Crowdfunding and PR Campaign is structured for TITLE II REG D (new) Rule 506 (c) and TITLE III REG CF capital raises which includes 2 - Months of regulatory, corporate compliance & pre-launch preparatory work.

The Company literature, press releases, and Offering "Tombstone Notice" are distributed up to 6 million+ accredited and 30 million+ penny stock investors for 1 - Month including news wire services, social media venues and industry specific news outlets via our Digital E-Mail & Social Media Marketing Platforms.

CONTACT US FOR OUR CORPORATE VIRTUAL INTERACTIVE

"CROWDFUNDING CAMPAIGN" & "DIRECT PUBLIC LISTING OFFER"

SLIDE PRESENTATIONS

http://www.alchemyotcmarketsspecialists.com

ABOUT:

Alchemy OTC Markets Specialists, LLC

International Boutique US Public Securities

Consulting Firm

BUSINESS LICENSE NV20141736724

OTC MARKETS DIRECT PUBLIC LISTING / REVERSE MERGERS SERVICES

QX; QB; Pink; Alternate Reporting Reverse Merger Shells

~10,000 US & Foreign and Domestic Issuers

~ $USD14 Billion per Month Trading

CROWDFUNDING DEBT / EQUITY CAPITAL RAISES

Title II REG D (NEW) Rule 506 (c) effective September 23rd 2013 $USD Unlimited Capital Raise

Title III REG CF effective May 16th 2016 $USD 1.0 Million Capital Raise

CROWDFUNDING CAMPAIGNS

3 – Month Campaigns -$USD 25,000(Inclusive)

Digital Social Media E-Mail Programs -$USD 6,000 +

PUBLIC RELATIONS PROGRAMS -$6,500 +

E-MAIL PROGRAMS

Up to 6 Million ++ Accredited Triple Opt-in Accredited Investors

Up to 30 Million ++ Double Opt-In Penny Stock Investors

With over 50 years of combined partner experience including multiple transactions and a Team of Professionals & Associates, let Alchemy design and structure a "Going Public" and "Crowdfunding Campaign" program to suit your Company's budget.

http://www.alchemyotcmarketsspecialists.com

Media Contact
Bruce A. Cosgrove
+1.778.829.5666
***@alchemyotcmarketsspecialists.com
Source:
Email:***@alchemyotcmarketsspecialists.com Email Verified
Tags:Otc Markets, Crowdfunding, Reg CF
Industry:Finance
Location:San Diego - California - United States
